Upland announces the promotion of Charles Roscopf to Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upland Capital Group, Inc. (Upland) is proud to announce the promotion of Charles Roscopf to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Roscopf initially joined Upland as Vice President, Capital Markets in August 2025. He replaces Mark Morrison, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and one of the co-founders of Upland, who will transition to a new role as Senior Adviser at Upland, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Upland Specialty.

“We owe Mark a tremendous debt of gratitude for the foundation he has helped to build as a co-founder of Upland and a steward of its finance function,” stated Todd Hart, Upland’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Charles has the benefit of building on that strong foundation, and his technical experience and ‘we entrepreneur’ mindset will continue to support Upland’s mission of building the most nimble, disciplined, and profitable specialty insurer.”

Charles began his career at EY, where he spent six years as an independent auditor. Over the last ten years, he held chief accounting officer, controller, and financial reporting roles at PE- and family-office-backed financial services companies, leading finance and accounting teams through capital raises, credit facility refinancings, and other strategic transactions.

Charles holds both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas, where he graduated Cum Laude from the Walton Honors College. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas.

For more information, visit our website at uplandcapgroup.com.

About Upland Capital Group

Upland Capital Group, Inc. is an AM Best “A-“ (Excellent) rated specialty property and casualty insurer based in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned insurance carrier, Upland Specialty Insurance Company, the company markets, underwrites, and services specialty insurance products in select markets, including excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability, excess public entity, professional liability errors and omissions, excess cyber liability, and product recall.

Media Contact: Blake Zipoy, Director, Marketing and Communications bzipoy@uplandcapgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6a71465-71dc-42ac-8b4a-cec309c85815