ACASIS Launches 818 Brand Day Campaign: 18 Years of Productivity

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACASIS , a technology brand specializing in productivity hardware, officially launches its 2026 818 Brand Day.

Built around its brand promise, “Fast. With ACASIS.”, this year’s campaign introduces new products including the MS1 Magnetic Mount SSD Enclosure and the TB504 Series Thunderbolt 5 high-speed storage systems, while expanding the company’s portfolio of Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 docks and Thunderbolt 5 graphics solutions.

For ACASIS, founded in 2008, the 818 Brand Day represents 18 years of specialization in high-speed connectivity, data storage, and professional productivity hardware—helping users move data faster, expand their systems more efficiently, and streamline demanding creative workflows.





18 Years of Specialization in Productivity Hardware

Founded in 2008, ACASIS has spent nearly two decades developing storage enclosures, docking stations, video capture devices, and other productivity-focused hardware.

Throughout its 18-year history, the company has remained focused on improving digital productivity. Its product portfolio has expanded from storage enclosures and docking stations to include Thunderbolt high-speed storage, professional expansion solutions, and video production hardware.

According to ACASIS, the company operates its own manufacturing and R&D capabilities, including a 6,000-square-meter production facility, five SMT production lines, 10 flexible assembly lines, a dedicated R&D team, and 312 global patents. Its products are available in more than 100 countries and serve more than 17 million users worldwide.

This long-term focus has shaped ACASIS as a specialized productivity hardware brand rather than a general consumer electronics company.

For professional creators, Mac users, photographers, video teams, and business users, storage enclosures, docking stations, and capture devices are more than computer accessories. They are essential tools for connecting equipment, managing data, and improving workflow efficiency.

In 2026, ACASIS has further defined its brand proposition:

Fast. With ACASIS.

Here, “fast” refers not only to data-transfer speeds, but also to completing backups faster, moving large media files more efficiently, and reducing friction throughout the creative workflow.





MS1: A New Approach to Mobile Storage for Creators

One of the key products featured during this year’s 818 Brand Day is the ACASIS MS1 Magnetic Mount SSD Enclosure, which has received the 2026 Gold Award from the French Design Awards, one of the program’s highest honors.

As smartphones increasingly support 4K video, ProRes recording, and professional camera applications, they have become important production tools for creators. At the same time, high-resolution video creates growing demands for external storage.

The MS1 addresses this challenge by combining a phone stand, SSD enclosure, magnetic mounting system, and power delivery capabilities into a compact device.

The MS1 features a USB-C 10Gbps interface and supports M.2 NVMe SSDs from 2230 through 2280 form factors, with capacities of up to 8TB. It also supports PD 3.0 with up to 100W input and up to 90W power delivery to compatible laptops, while providing support for USB-C wireless microphone receivers.





Its dual-sided magnetic mounting system and foldable stand allow users to mount a smartphone directly to the device for flexible shooting and simultaneous recording to external storage.

With applications such as Blackmagic Camera, creators can record video directly to an external NVMe SSD, providing a more flexible workflow for mobile production.

For iPhone 15 Pro through iPhone 18 Pro users, vloggers, photographers, and mobile content creators, the MS1 is designed to address more than limited phone storage. It brings shooting, storage, positioning, audio connectivity, and power management into a more streamlined mobile workflow.

TB504 Series: Thunderbolt 5 Storage for Professional Workflows

While the MS1 represents ACASIS's approach to mobile productivity, the TB504 Series extends the company’s focus into professional Thunderbolt 5 storage.





As 4K and 8K video, AI workloads, large project files, and professional media libraries continue to grow, storage requirements are increasingly defined not only by capacity, but also by data throughput.

The TB504 Series is designed for video creators, photographers, Mac professionals, AI workflows, and large-scale data management. Built around Thunderbolt 5 high-speed connectivity, the series provides a high-performance, multi-drive storage solution for demanding professional environments.

Together, the MS1 and TB504 Series represent two different approaches to modern productivity: portable creative storage and high-performance desktop storage.

TB501: Advancing Thunderbolt 5 Storage

ACASIS is also continuing to expand its Thunderbolt 5 SSD enclosure portfolio.

The TB501 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Enclosure has received official Thunderbolt certification, further demonstrating the company’s continued investment in high-speed Thunderbolt storage.

From single-drive high-speed enclosures to multi-drive Thunderbolt 5 storage systems such as the TB504 Series, ACASIS is applying Thunderbolt technology across a broader range of professional productivity workflows.

The strategy reflects a principle that has guided the company for 18 years:

Rather than pursuing every product category, ACASIS continues to deepen its expertise in professional productivity hardware.

From Thunderbolt 4 to Thunderbolt 5: Expanding the Productivity Hardware Portfolio

In the second half of 2026, ACASIS plans to further expand its Thunderbolt portfolio around its core mission of improving productivity.

The upcoming product lineup includes:

ACASIS Thunderbolt 4 Pro — designed for high-speed Thunderbolt 4 expansion and professional desktop workflows.

ACASIS Thunderbolt 5 Pro — designed for next-generation Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and demanding productivity applications.

G5Pro — a Thunderbolt 5 graphics dock designed to extend high-performance graphics and computing capabilities.

Together, these products extend ACASIS beyond high-speed storage into high-speed expansion, content creation, and graphics computing.

From Thunderbolt 4 to Thunderbolt 5, and from SSD enclosures to docking stations and graphics docks, high-speed connectivity is becoming a central foundation of ACASIS’s productivity hardware strategy.

The 818 Brand Day Marks a New Chapter After 18 Years





2026 marks the 18th anniversary of ACASIS.

Eighteen years of development have brought together experience in product engineering, R&D, manufacturing, supply chain management, and global markets.

From its beginnings in storage enclosures and docking stations to today’s portfolio of Thunderbolt storage, professional expansion solutions, and video capture hardware, ACASIS has maintained a consistent direction:

Focused on improving productivity.

This year’s 818 Brand Day brings together the MS1, TB504 Series, TB501 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Enclosure, as well as upcoming products including Thunderbolt 4 Pro, Thunderbolt 5 Pro, and G5Pro, creating a broader high-speed productivity hardware portfolio.

The 2026 818 Brand Day will also engage users globally through domestic and international e-commerce channels, the ACASIS official website , overseas social media platforms, creators, technology media, and industry publications.

For ACASIS, the 818 Brand Day is not simply a celebration of 18 years. It marks the beginning of the company’s next stage of development.

Going forward, ACASIS will continue investing in high-speed storage, high-speed connectivity, and professional productivity hardware.

Faster data. Faster connections. More efficient creation.

On August 18, ACASIS 818 Brand Day goes live worldwide.

Fast. With ACASIS.

About ACASIS

Founded in 2008, ACASIS is a technology brand specializing in productivity hardware, with core products spanning Thunderbolt high-speed SSD enclosures, professional docking stations, and video capture devices.

With 18 years of experience in high-speed connectivity and data storage, ACASIS holds 312 global patents and serves more than 17 million users across more than 100 countries and regions.

In 2026, ACASIS is advancing its brand promise, “Fast. With ACASIS.”, with a growing portfolio of high-speed storage, connectivity, and professional creative workflow solutions designed to help creators, professionals, and businesses work more efficiently.

Company : Acasis Inc. Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: WEI LEI

Email: mktg@acasis.com

Country&City: Shenzhen, China

Website: https://www.acasis.com

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