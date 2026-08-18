CMC Railroad Announces $87.9 Million Credit Facility with Bank of Texas to Support Expansion at Gulf Inland Logistics Park

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Railroad, LLC , the rail service partner for Gulf Inland Logistics Park , announced today the closing of an $87.9 million credit facility with Bank of Texas , a division of BOK Financial . The facility refinances CMC Railroad’s existing indebtedness and provides additional financial capacity to expand its rail infrastructure, storage capacity, and operations at Gulf Inland Logistics Park.

CMC Railroad provides rail switching, railcar storage, and related rail services to tenants and customers at Gulf Inland Logistics Park. CMC’s operations are a critical component of the park’s rail-served industrial platform, supporting the transportation, storage, and supply chain requirements of businesses that have strategically selected the park for transportation, manufacturing, and industrial operations.

The new credit facility with Bank of Texas positions CMC Railroad to undertake a significant expansion of its operations at Gulf Inland, including the planned addition of approximately 1,100 railcar storage spaces, bringing the total to 2,000. The financing also provides flexibility to invest in track infrastructure, transload facilities, and other railroad improvements necessary to support growing demand from tenants and customers.

“This strategic financing comes at a time when it is critical to meaningfully expand infrastructure and operations at Gulf Inland Logistics Park,” said Marcus Goering, Principal at CMC Railroad. “With Phase One of development complete, demand continues to grow for Phase Two and the continued advancement of Gulf Inland and CMC Railroad facilities.”

Phase One welcomed seven anchor tenants to the park, generating more than 400 new jobs and approximately $250 million in capital investment within the Dayton area. As development moves into Phase Two, continued investment in the park’s infrastructure and rail capabilities will support future tenant growth and further strengthen the site’s position as a key logistics and industrial hub. “It is clear that Bank of Texas understands our business, our assets, and our long-term strategy, and we appreciate their confidence in our continued growth,” said Paul Connor, Principal at CMC Railroad.

“Bank of Texas is excited to support CMC Railroad through this new credit facility,” said George Sarvadi, Relationship Manager at Bank of Texas. “The Bank is committed to supporting rail infrastructure development in Houston and is thrilled with the work CMC is doing to provide essential rail services to the region. This financing will help position the company for continued growth while supporting critical transportation infrastructure that serves Gulf Inland Logistics Park, its tenants, and the broader Houston industrial market.”

The transaction represents an important step in CMC Railroad’s continued development and supports Gulf Inland Logistics Park’s growth as a major rail-served industrial, transportation, and logistics destination in the greater Houston region.

About CMC Railroad

CMC Railroad is the sole rail service partner for Gulf Inland Logistics Park. The company provides rail switching, railcar storage, transloading, and related rail transportation services to businesses operating within Gulf Inland. CMC Railroad is focused on delivering safe, reliable, and responsive service while expanding the rail infrastructure and operating capacity needed to support its customers’ long-term growth. To learn more, visit https://cmcrailroad.com/.

About Gulf Inland Logistics Park

Gulf Inland Logistics Park is a 3,800-acre, master-planned industrial and logistics development located in Dayton, northeast of Houston, Texas. The development offers rail-served and non-rail-served industrial sites, extensive rail infrastructure, and access to major regional transportation corridors. One of the few dual-rail-served sites in the region, Gulf Inland Logistics Park offers an unmatched location for logistics, transportation, and manufacturing businesses to locate and expand. Gulf Inland Logistics Park features onsite access to the two largest US Class I Railroads, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad.



The park’s location at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and US Highway 90 also provides expedient access to Interstate 10, Interstate 59, Interstate 45, and State Highway 146. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is also within 100 miles of five Texas ports: Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Galveston, and Freeport. Gulf Inland offers spaces for sale, lease, or build-to-suit ranging from 100,000 to 1,500,000 square feet. For more information regarding Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit http://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/ .

About Bank of Texas

Bank of Texas is a division of BOK Financial Corporation, a $53 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $129 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.