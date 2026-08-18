18 August 2026
PayPoint plc
(the “Company")
Notifications of transactions by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)
The Company has been notified of the dealings in the Company’s ordinary shares by Rob Harding, a PDMR in the Company. Each of the notifications relate to the acquisition of an interest in the Company's shares as a result of his participation in a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan as set out below:
|Transaction Date
|Shares Acquired
|Share Price
|14 August 2026
|54
|£6.16475
|14 April 2026
|52
|£6.012238
|14 January 2026
|70
|£4.6124
|12 November 2025
|97
|£6.9397
|14 October 2025
|17
|£7.5017
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rob Harding
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£6.16475
|54
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|54
|£6.16475
|£332.90
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 August 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rob Harding
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£6.012238
|52
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|52
|£6.012238
|£312.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 April 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rob Harding
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.6124
|70
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|70
|£4.6124
|£322.87
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 January 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rob Harding
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£6.9397
|97
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|97
|£6.9397
|£673.15
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 November 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rob Harding
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£7.5017
|17
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|17
|£7.5017
|£127.53
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060
Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer +44 (0)7919488066
PayPoint Plc
LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138