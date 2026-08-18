18 August 2026

PayPoint plc

(the “Company")

Notifications of transactions by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The Company has been notified of the dealings in the Company’s ordinary shares by Rob Harding, a PDMR in the Company. Each of the notifications relate to the acquisition of an interest in the Company's shares as a result of his participation in a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan as set out below:

Transaction Date Shares Acquired Share Price 14 August 2026 54 £6.16475 14 April 2026 52 £6.012238 14 January 2026 70 £4.6124 12 November 2025 97 £6.9397 14 October 2025 17 £7.5017

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rob Harding 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £6.16475 54 d)



Aggregated information



- Volume

- Price

- Total



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 54 £6.16475 £332.90 e) Date of the transaction 14 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rob Harding 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £6.012238 52 d)



Aggregated information



- Volume

- Price

- Total



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 52 £6.012238 £312.64 e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rob Harding 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £4.6124 70 d)



Aggregated information



- Volume

- Price

- Total



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 70 £4.6124 £322.87 e) Date of the transaction 14 January 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rob Harding 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £6.9397



97 d)



Aggregated information



- Volume

- Price

- Total



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 97 £6.9397 £673.15 e) Date of the transaction 12 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rob Harding 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £7.5017 17 d)



Aggregated information



- Volume

- Price

- Total



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 17 £7.5017 £127.53 e) Date of the transaction 14 October 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer +44 (0)7919488066

PayPoint Plc

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138