Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

18 August 2026

PayPoint plc

(the “Company")

Notifications of transactions by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The Company has been notified of the dealings in the Company’s ordinary shares by Rob Harding, a PDMR in the Company. Each of the notifications relate to the acquisition of an interest in the Company's shares as a result of his participation in a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan as set out below:

Transaction DateShares AcquiredShare Price
14 August 202654£6.16475
14 April 202652£6.012238
14 January 202670£4.6124
12 November 202597£6.9397
14 October 202517£7.5017

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRob Harding
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.1647554
d)

Aggregated information

-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total

Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
54£6.16475£332.90
e)Date of the transaction14 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRob Harding
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.01223852
d)

Aggregated information

-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total

Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
52£6.012238£312.64
e)Date of the transaction14 April 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRob Harding
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.612470
d)

Aggregated information

-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total

Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
70£4.6124£322.87
e)Date of the transaction14 January 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRob Harding
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.9397

97
d)

Aggregated information

-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total

Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
97£6.9397£673.15
e)Date of the transaction12 November 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRob Harding
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each through a third-party Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.501717
d)

Aggregated information

-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total

Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
17£7.5017£127.53
e)Date of the transaction14 October 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer +44 (0)7919488066

PayPoint Plc           

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


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