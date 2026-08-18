Husker Harvest Days debuts Ag Tech Pavilion to showcase future of farming innovation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husker Harvest Days will debut the Husker Harvest Ag Tech Pavilion (Lot #145) at its Sept. 15-17, 2026, event, providing a dedicated space for producers to explore emerging agricultural technologies and connect directly with the companies developing solutions for modern farming challenges. Presented by Farm Progress in partnership with The Combine and the University of Nebraska (UNL), the Pavilion will bring together leading agricultural technology (ag tech) companies, industry experts, researchers and innovators under one roof.

"Ag tech is transforming how farmers operate, and Farm Progress is excited to be at the forefront of that conversation," said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress senior national events director. "We're proud to partner with The Combine and UNL to give producers direct access to the innovations that matter most to their operations — now and in the future.”

Hands-On Access to Breakthrough Solutions

Farmers and producers can connect directly with ag tech exhibitors showcasing solutions in precision agriculture, automation and robotics, artificial intelligence, data management and analytics, connectivity solutions, equipment innovation and new technologies.





Expert Sessions Tackle Real Farm Challenges

Beyond the exhibit floor, the Pavilion will feature daily panel discussions and expert presentations focused on the logistics of technology implementation. Each 30-minute session includes time for Q&A and covers topics including:

Autonomy and automation

Practical AI applications farmers can use immediately

Irrigation efficiency with Nebraska's unique water policies

Robotics integration and ROI

Drone technology for crop scouting and livestock management



View the full schedule and register for complimentary admission to the show at www.HuskerHarvestDays.com .

For more information about exhibiting opportunities at the Husker Harvest Ag Tech Pavilion, please contact Coral Defayette, Farm Progress events manager, at coral.defayette@farmprogress.com.

About Husker Harvest Days

Husker Harvest Days, the world's largest totally irrigated working farm show, takes place annually in Grand Island, Nebraska. This premier Western Corn Belt agricultural event showcases cutting-edge innovations for both crop and livestock producers, featuring the popular BEEF Showcase and extensive live field demonstrations. The three-day event connects agricultural professionals with hundreds of exhibitors while supporting the community through local partnerships. For more information, visit www.HuskerHarvestDays.com.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

matt.jungmann@farmprogress.com

Matt Coniglio

Vice President, Sales

717-329-7742

matt.coniglio@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/325d875a-4273-43d5-9528-824490d27e10