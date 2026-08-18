Shockwave Centers of America Provides Access to Shockwave Therapy Clinics Near You Through Online Directory

MARIETTA, GA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Shockwave Centers of America provides access to information about shockwave therapy providers near you through its online Find a Clinic directory. The resource brings together participating clinics across the United States and Puerto Rico, helping individuals identify providers that offer shockwave therapy in their local communities.

The directory gives people a centralized resource for researching shockwave therapy clinics by location. Listings provide clinic names, addresses, and other identifying information that can help prospective patients find a provider and learn more about available services.

"People should have a simple way to find clinics that offer shockwave therapy when they begin researching their options," said David Tucker, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America and President of TENSnet. "Our Find a Clinic resource helps connect people with providers in communities across the country and gives them a convenient place to begin their search."

The online resource covers locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its geographic reach includes providers in major metropolitan areas as well as smaller communities, giving users the ability to search for options based on where they live or where they are seeking treatment.

Shockwave therapy uses acoustic energy delivered to targeted areas of the body. Radial shockwave therapy is used by healthcare providers as part of treatment programs for musculoskeletal conditions. The treatment is performed using an applicator that delivers acoustic waves to the targeted treatment area.

During a typical session, a practitioner applies ultrasound gel to the treatment area before using the shockwave therapy applicator. Treatment sessions generally take place in an outpatient setting. Patients can discuss the treatment process, expected experience, and treatment schedule directly with a qualified provider.

Shockwave therapy has been studied for a range of musculoskeletal conditions. Research published in peer-reviewed medical journals has examined its use for conditions including plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, lateral epicondylitis, patellar tendinopathy, and other tendon and soft tissue conditions. Individuals interested in treatment can speak with a healthcare professional to learn whether shockwave therapy may be appropriate for their specific needs.

"Finding a provider is an important part of researching any treatment option," said Dr. Dan Ruitenbeek, Co-Founder of Shockwave Centers of America and owner of Explore Health & Wellness in Marietta, Georgia. "The directory gives people a convenient way to identify shockwave therapy clinics and take the next step by contacting a provider in their area."

Shockwave Centers of America also provides training and support for practitioners who use shockwave therapy equipment. Training resources address equipment operation, treatment protocols, and clinical applications of shockwave therapy.

The company's network includes clinics in chiropractic, wellness, and related healthcare practices. By making participating providers easier to find online, the directory supports individuals who are researching shockwave therapy and looking for clinics that offer the treatment.

The Find a Clinic resource is also useful for people who already know they want to learn more about shockwave therapy but have not yet identified a local provider. Users can browse available listings and use the information provided to determine which clinics are convenient for them.

The directory reflects the growing availability of shockwave therapy services across different communities. As more clinics participate, the resource provides an ongoing way for individuals to identify providers and learn where shockwave therapy is available.

Shockwave Centers of America focuses on supporting education, provider training, and access to information about shockwave therapy. Its online resources provide information for both practitioners and individuals researching the treatment.

The Find a Clinic directory serves as a central resource for locating shockwave therapy providers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Visitors can use the directory to identify nearby clinics and contact providers directly to discuss their services.

For people researching non-invasive treatment options for musculoskeletal conditions, finding a local provider can be an important part of the process. The directory gives users a straightforward starting point for identifying clinics that offer shockwave therapy.

"Making provider information easier to find benefits both patients and clinics," Tucker said. "The goal of the directory is to help people locate shockwave therapy providers in their communities so they can have a direct conversation with a clinic about their treatment options."

Shockwave Centers of America continues to make the Find a Clinic resource available online as a central way to connect individuals with participating shockwave therapy providers. The directory gives people across the country and Puerto Rico a convenient resource for finding clinics and learning more about where shockwave therapy is offered.





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For more information about Shockwave Centers of America™, contact the company here:



Shockwave Centers of America™

David Tucker: Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America

561-300-3444

info@shockwavecenters.com

4880 Lower Roswell Road Suite 20

Marietta, GA, 30068