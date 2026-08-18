Dropship China Pro Points to Distributed Inventory as the New Standard in 3PL Fulfillment

Pomona, CA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As the third-party logistics market scales toward record valuations and same-day delivery becomes a baseline expectation, industry data increasingly indicates that shipping every order from a single warehouse now carries a hidden penalty in both cost and speed. Distributed inventory placed across multiple fulfillment nodes is emerging as the operating standard for growing e-commerce brands, and Dropship China Pro is positioning its connected network of owned and partner warehouses to meet that shift.

The global third-party logistics market is projected to surpass 1.46 trillion dollars in 2026 and reach 2.14 trillion dollars by 2030 at a 10 percent compound annual growth rate, according to The Business Research Company. Research from ClickPost indicates that roughly 70 percent of 3PL services now serve e-commerce, that nearly 60 percent of logistics providers report operating above 90 percent warehouse capacity, and that more than 50 percent of US retailers now expect same-day delivery.

Those figures point to a structural strain on single-warehouse models. When capacity tightens and delivery windows shorten, sellers routing every parcel through one location face longer transit times and higher shipping costs. Distributing inventory closer to buyers reduces both, which is why multi-node 3PL fulfillment has moved from a competitive advantage to an expectation.

Dropship China Pro operates as one continuous network rather than a collection of separate facilities. The company runs two owned warehouses in China and two owned warehouses in the United States, located in Pomona, California, and New Brunswick, New Jersey, supported by vetted partner warehouses across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Each order ships from the location closest to the customer, with the entire network managed from a single dashboard. US-based sellers receive domestic delivery in one to three days, while China sourcing and three-stage quality control remain part of the same pick and pack workflow.

Elaine Shan, CEO at Dropship China Pro, said the distinction between a connected network and a patchwork of regional providers is often overlooked. "A brand can stitch together several regional 3PLs and still end up with fragmented data, inconsistent handling, and no single view of inventory," Shan said. "A single connected network changes that. Inventory sits close to buyers across multiple nodes, but sourcing, quality control, and pick and pack all run to one standard and report through one system. That combination is what single-warehouse shipping cannot match, and it is what stitched-together regional setups struggle to deliver."

The company has operated in global e-commerce fulfillment since 2016 and reports handling more than 30,000 parcels daily across its facilities. It maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on more than 128 customer reviews.





Dropship China Pro is a global e-commerce fulfillment company serving online sellers since 2016. Its services span factory-level product sourcing, comprehensive quality inspection, private labeling, and international shipping across dropshipping, print-on-demand, and private label business models. Operating fulfillment centers in Hangzhou, Dongguan, Pomona, and New Brunswick alongside partner locations in 13 global markets, the company serves more than 2,500 active e-commerce stores with dedicated account management and a distributed 3PL fulfillment network.

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For more information about Dropship China Pro, contact the company here:



Dropship China Pro

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dropshipchinapro.com

Pomona, CA 91768