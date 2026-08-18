Operating Performance Improves; Market Volatility Increased Investment Portfolio

 | Source: BT Brands BT Brands

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD, BTBDW) (“BT Brands” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the twenty-six and thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2026.

BT Brands delivered improved operating performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, notwithstanding softness in restaurant sales, and market volatility impacted its investment portfolio in a positive manner.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

  • Restaurant operating performance continued to advance, driven by lower costs, leaner general and administrative expenses, and tighter operating discipline across all locations.
  • The restaurants produced income from operations of $117,000 compared to a loss of $75,000 in the prior year period.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by approximately 37% to $334,000 from $531,000 in the prior year period, while food and paper costs decreased to approximately 32% of sales compared to 33% in the prior year period.
  • Restaurant-level EBITDA remained positive at $593,000 despite lower sales volumes.
  • Net sales were $3.6 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year period, reflecting the closure of an underperforming location during 2025.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately $4.4 million in cash and marketable securities and positive working capital of approximately $4.5 million.

Management Commentary
Gary Copperud, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our second quarter results demonstrate continued progress in improving the underlying profitability of our restaurant operations. We achieved meaningful reductions in both operating and administrative costs while maintaining positive restaurant-level EBITDA and improved operating trends. We remain focused on further improving restaurant-level profitability, strengthening cash flow and maintaining balance sheet flexibility, while continuing to evaluate opportunities to enhance long-term stockholder value, including acquisitions, dispositions, investments, strategic partnerships, capital allocation alternatives and other transactions involving both our existing restaurant operations and businesses outside the restaurant industry.”

Outlook
The Company is not providing formal financial guidance at this time. Management remains focused on improving restaurant profitability and cash flow, maintaining balance sheet strength, and continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value. The Company intends to continue exploring business combinations or other strategic transactions that may enhance shareholder value.

About BT Brands, Inc.
BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD and BTBDW) owns and operates a fast-food restaurant chain called Burger Time in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. In addition, the Company owns and operates Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Keegan’s Seafood Grille near Clearwater, Florida, and Schnitzel Haus in Hobe Sound, Florida. The Company also owns a 40.7% interest in Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern, Inc. (OTCMarkets: BDVB), which owns six and operates five casual dining restaurants in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements concerning the Company’s efforts to improve restaurant profitability and cash flow, maintain balance sheet strength, allocate capital and evaluate potential business combinations and other strategic opportunities. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in consumer demand, food and labor costs, competition, general economic conditions, market volatility and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not providing formal financial guidance for fiscal 2026.Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOLLOW:

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                
 26 Weeks Ended  26 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended 
 June 28, 2026  June 29, 2025  June 28, 2026  June 29, 2025 
SALES$6,394,499  $7,010,763  $3,550,865  $3,779,690 
                
COSTS AND EXPENSES               
Restaurant operating expenses               
Food and paper costs 2,095,508   2,449,549   1,132,214   1,249,220 
Labor costs 2,369,626   2,592,500   1,256,264   1,374,603 
Occupancy costs 647,455   611,715   327,331   302,021 
Other operating expenses 456,739   441,105   232,601   253,185 
Depreciation and amortization expenses 303,151   301,120   151,575   144,725 
General and administrative expenses 669,165   982,091   333,675   531,057 
Total costs and expenses 6,541,644   7,378,080   3,433,660   3,854,811 
Income (loss) from operations (147,145)  (367,317)  117,205   (75,121)
                
UNREALIZED GAIN ON MARKETABLE SECURITIES 399,190   38,104   829,976   82,128 
REALIZED INVESTMENT GAIN (LOSS) (143,899)  174,064   (64,649)  79,026 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 37,348   80,967   18,233   40,367 
INTEREST EXPENSE (37,468)  (41,104)  (19,032)  (19,550)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) (257,856)  45,173   (270,994)  18,586 
EQUITY IN NET INCOME (LOSS) OF AFFILIATE (24,748)  (204,705)  (34,306)  (70,405)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (174,578)  (274,818)  576,433   55,031 
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT -   -   -   - 
NET INCOME (LOSS)$(174,578) $(274,818)  576,433   55,031 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - Basic$(0.03) $(0.04)  0.09   0.01 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - Diluted$(0.03) $(0.04)  0.09   0.01 
                
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING               
PER COMMON SHARE AMOUNTS - Basic 6,164,231   6,154,724   6,173,734   6,154,724 
PER COMMON SHARE AMOUNTS - Diluted 6,164,231   6,154,724   6,173,734   6,154,724 
                


BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE SHEETS
        
 (Unaudited)    
 June 28, 2026  December 28, 2025 
ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$1,592,910  $846,167 
Marketable securities 2,833,260   3,596,133 
Receivables 17,713   54,506 
Inventory 230,410   230,443 
Inventory - bottled water held for resale 400,000   574,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,424   22,152 
Deferred transaction costs 168,630   150,450 
Assets held for sale 424,123   424,123 
Total current assets 5,751,470   5,897,974 
        
PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, NET 2,274,675   2,456,718 
OPERATING LEASES RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,168,036   1,267,699 
NOTE RECEIVABLE FROM UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATE, NET 152,340   - 
GOODWILL 796,220   796,220 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 277,137   305,270 
OTHER ASSETS, NET 64,587   21,171 
        
Total assets$10,484,465  $10,745,052 
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
CURRENT LIABILITIES       
Accounts payable$274,278  $245,226 
Current maturities of long-term debt 199,976   191,531 
Current operating lease obligations 404,548   358,939 
Accrued expenses 406,360   421,867 
        
Total current liabilities 1,285,162   1,217,563 
        
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 1,798,038   1,899,592 
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 1,052,996   1,209,509 
Total liabilities 4,136,196   4,326,664 
        
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES       
        
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding at June 28, 2026 and December 28, 2025 -   - 
Common stock, $.002 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 6,491,118 and 6,461,118 at June 28, 2026 and December 28, 2025, with 6,184,724 and 6,154,724 outstanding at June 28, 2026 and December 28, 2025 12,369   12,309 
Less cost of 306,394 common shares held in Treasury at June 28, 2026 and December 28, 2025 (499,718)  (499,718)
Additional paid-in capital 12,059,134   11,954,735 
Accumulated deficit (5,223,516)  (5,048,938)
        
Total shareholders' equity 6,348,269   6,418,388 
        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,484,465  $10,745,052 

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