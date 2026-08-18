Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Prediction at $70k as Moonberg Crypto Presale Surges









ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest crypto news focused on Bitcoin as it bounced from $63,000 and moved above $65,000 on Friday, but only momentarily before retracing below $64,500. Support at $63,000 has given some Bitcoin price prediction analysts an improved outlook, with some targeting $70,000 before the end of August and possibly $100,000 before the end of the year. However, these predictions should be treated with caution. Bitcoin has repeatedly failed to break resistance at $66,000, while the fundamentals do not look any stronger than they did a month ago.

Bitcoin’s slow progress contrasts with the growing demand for $MBX during the Moonberg crypto presale . Even while BTC traded sideways or moved lower, $MBX continued to raise capital. The first $200,000 stage sold out within hours, while Stage 2 is now approaching completion following consistent retail purchases and several five-figure whale buys.

Bitcoin Price Action: $65,000 Stubbornly Resistant

The monthly Bitcoin price chart shows a market trapped in a tug-of-war around $64,000. BTC surged from $63,900 to nearly $66,700 in late July, but the rally quickly ran out of buyers. Every subsequent move toward $65,000 has been rejected, while sellers have repeatedly pushed the price back toward the $63,000 support zone. The latest bounce has returned Bitcoin to $64,300, but another temporary spike will not change the trend. A convincing daily close above $65,000 would strengthen the bullish case, with $66,000 forming the next major barrier. Until both levels fall, the chart favors sideways trading over a breakout toward $70,000.

Bitcoin Price Forecasts: Can BTC Hit $70,000 This Month?

The Bitcoin price prediction suggests that the recent recovery from its drop to $63,000 could be a positive long-term signal for the bulls. Buyers have now defended this area several times, building a potential launchpad for another attempt at $65,000 and the heavier resistance around $66,000.

Some external forecasts support the idea that $70,000 remains achievable before August ends. CoinCodex expects BTC to reach as high as $74,357 on August 23 before settling near $72,127 by the end of the month. Its technical indicators are almost evenly divided; however, with 16 bullish and 13 bearish signals. That makes its forecast cautiously optimistic rather than a prediction of an inevitable breakout.

Benzinga takes a much more bullish long-term position. Its aggregated 2026 forecasts range from $95,241 in the bearish scenario to $142,049 at the upper end, with an average target of $111,187. Those figures show how quickly sentiment could change if Bitcoin breaks resistance. For now, though, a $70,000 target requires more than another brief rally. BTC needs a sustained close above $66,000, stronger buying volume, and enough momentum to stop sellers from immediately dragging it back into the same month-long range.





Moonberg Presale: Stage 2 Almost Completed

The Moonberg AI-native trading terminal’s native $MBX token has remained in high demand, even on days when BTC has struggled . The first $200,000 batch of $MBX sold out within hours of launch, while the second stage is already around 80% complete. On-chain activity has included several individual purchases worth more than $10,000, indicating that larger buyers are also taking positions.

Moonberg is a crypto trading terminal that brings market research, on-chain analysis, strategy development, and execution into a single ecosystem. Traders can use its live data to investigate tokens and wallets or to build AI agents that monitor the market and execute custom, user-defined strategies. Demand for $MBX is partly linked to this existing utility. The token will unlock premium intelligence and pay for the computing resources used by advanced AI agents. Its early success has disrupted a presale market dominated by meme coins because Moonberg gives buyers access to live, testable technology instead of relying entirely on promised post-launch features.

Final Thoughts on Today’s Crypto News

Bitcoin bulls would have been relieved when the BTC price bounced from $63,000, as concerns about a drop toward $60,000 are constantly haunting the market. However, the recovery above $65,000 was cut short as broader financial markets traded in the red early this week. Bitcoin price prediction experts have been trying to adjust to the recent volatility. Although the CoinCodex and Benzinga forecasts appear slightly overbullish, the chart looks healthier than it did a couple of weeks ago. Buyers have repeatedly defended $63,000, but BTC still needs to break through $65,000 and $66,000 before a move toward $70,000 becomes credible.

While Bitcoin was fighting for support, the Moonberg presale was building momentum. Its first stage sold out within hours, and Stage 2 is quickly filling as demand for an AI-utility project grows among presale traders.

FAQs

Can Bitcoin reach $70,000 before the end of August?

Bitcoin could reach $70,000 if buyers continue defending support around $63,000 and BTC breaks through resistance at $65,000 and $66,000. CoinCodex forecasts a move above $72,000 before the month ends, but weak financial markets or another rejection at resistance could delay the recovery.

Why is the Moonberg crypto presale attracting demand?

Moonberg offers traders access to an AI-native terminal that is already live and testable. Its platform combines on-chain analysis, market research, no-code AI agents, and strategy development. $MBX will unlock premium intelligence and pay for the computing resources required by more advanced agents, giving the token a defined role within the ecosystem.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.



