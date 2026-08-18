Fakhruddin Properties Unveils Future-Ready Residential Project at IPS 2026 as a Titanium Sponsor

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fakhruddin Properties is set to unveil a new residential project in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC) during IPS 2026, introducing an approach to residential development that brings artificial intelligence, robotics, smart technologies, wellness, sustainability and community-focused design together within the living experience.

As Titanium Sponsor of IPS 2026, Fakhruddin Properties will use the three-day event to introduce the project to an international audience of investors, developers, industry leaders and real estate decision makers.

Taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, IPS brings together stakeholders from across the global real estate ecosystem, including developers, investors, government entities, financial institutions, PropTech companies and industry leaders. For Fakhruddin Properties, the event provides a platform to present its latest development approach while engaging with investors and partners shaping the future of the sector.

At the heart of the upcoming DLRC project is a simple principle: technology should serve people. Rather than treating AI and robotics as standalone features, Fakhruddin Properties is integrating them into the residential environment to support everyday convenience, comfort and efficiency.

The project incorporates intelligent systems designed to simplify routine interactions, while smart-home technology enables residents to manage key aspects of their living environment through a connected experience. Robotics is also being integrated into selected operational and service functions, reflecting a broader shift towards homes and communities that can respond more intelligently to the people they serve.

This approach reflects Fakhruddin Properties’ belief that innovation must have a clear human purpose. As expectations of residential living continue to evolve, technology, wellness, sustainability and adaptability are becoming increasingly important components of long-term residential value. The project brings these elements together with the aim of creating an environment that supports not only better living today, but greater adaptability for the future.

Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, stated:

“Our vision is to create communities where innovation serves people, sustainability safeguards the planet, and responsible growth creates lasting value. We believe the future of real estate lies in creating environments that help people live better for longer. This project brings that thinking to life by integrating technology, wellness and responsible design around the needs of the resident.”

The project also reflects the company’s broader focus on longevity in real estate. For Fakhruddin Properties, longevity extends beyond the physical lifespan of a building to encompass the quality of life, adaptability and value that a development can provide over time.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, emphasized:

“Fakhruddin Properties’ participation reflects the calibre of developers choosing IPS to introduce future-focused projects to the international market. Its upcoming launch brings together technology, sustainability, community experience, and long-term value, reinforcing the priorities shaping the next generation of residential development.”

Launching the project at IPS 2026 underscores the strategic value of the event as a gateway to global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and real estate decision makers. More than an exhibition venue, it provides a high-value environment where forward-looking projects gain international visibility, drive substantive engagement, and connect with stakeholders actively influencing the next phase of the sector.

Fakhruddin Properties’ participation at IPS 2026 reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation-led and responsible development while positioning Dubai as a global centre for the next evolution of real estate. Through the project unveiling, the company will showcase how intelligent design and technology can move beyond convenience to create more adaptable, sustainable and human-centred residential environments.

As IPS brings the global real estate community to Dubai, Fakhruddin Properties’ exclusive project unveiling will place a strong spotlight on the next evolution of residential living. Through this launch, the company reinforces its position as a developer committed to creating environments that deliver lasting value beyond the built form.

Contact

Marina Mounir

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com