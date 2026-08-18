Keep Your Cool When the Vibes Heat Up: Desperados and Paolina Russo Drop the Ultimate Festival Jacket Powered by Frozen Beer

This summer, Desperados and acclaimed designer Paolina Russo have created the Freeze-Fit: a limited-edition festival jacket cooled by Desperados Freeze

Combining thermochromic fabrics, integrated cooling technology and a bold design, the jacket helps festival-goers forget the forecast and focus on letting loose

Created to solve the classic festival dilemma of whether to bring a jacket or not, the Freeze-Fit is designed to help festival-goers forget the forecast and let loose whatever the weather, with over half (53%) globally having had their outfit plans ruined by unpredictable conditions

The launch is the latest innovation from Desperados, which will be showing up at elrow festivals throughout the summer





AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Desperados has teamed up with acclaimed LVMH Prize-nominated designer Paolina Russo to create the ultimate festival jacket, the Freeze-Fit: a limited-edition festival jacket powered by Desperados Freeze, the brand's latest liquid innovation that transforms Desperados into an ice-cold slush.

Combining experimental fashion, integrated cooling technology and a bold design, the Freeze-Fit is designed to help festival-goers forget the forecast and focus on letting loose.

Using the same frozen liquid innovation behind Desperados Freeze, wearers simply insert the frozen drink into a dedicated pouch inside the jacket. Chilled liquid circulates through an insulated tube system integrated into the garment, while dual hidden fans built into the back maximise airflow. A discreet drinking straw built into the collar even allows festival-goers to sip their frozen Desperados hands-free without ever stepping away from the dancefloor.

The result is a wearable cooling system disguised as a statement festival jacket.

And the inspiration came from a dilemma every festival-goer knows all too well: do you bring a jacket or not?

Wear one and you're carrying it around all day in the heat. Leave it at home and you're wishing you hadn't as soon as the temperature drops. For a generation used to checking the weather app before heading out, the forecast has become an unavoidable part of festival planning. Yet festivals are supposed to be about living in the moment, not second-guessing what to wear.

So Desperados decided to create a jacket designed to take the forecast out of the equation.

New research reveals that more than half (53%) of festival-goers say they have had a festival outfit ruined by unpredictable weather, while more than a quarter (26%) have left a festival early because of it. Despite attending festivals to have fun and let loose, over a third (35%) say weather-related outfit concerns stop them from making the most of the experience.

For many, the decision starts before they've even left home: bring a jacket and risk overheating, or leave it behind and risk regretting it later. The Freeze-Fit is designed to eliminate that compromise, helping festival-goers stay focused on the moment rather than the forecast.

Designed by Paolina Russo, the Freeze-Fit pairs innovative functionality with the designer's signature use of bold colour, texture and experimentation. Crafted using thermochromic materials, the jacket changes appearance as temperatures shift, creating a dynamic visual effect that evolves throughout the day and night. As the temperature changes, so does the design.

Beyond the performance features, the Freeze-Fit also tackles the festival frustration of standing out from the crowd. Over half (54%) admit that they see a lot of the same clothes and styles at festivals, and nearly half of Gen Z (45%) find it hard to find a unique item for the occasion. This limited-edition jacket offers a distinctive addition to any festival wardrobe that can be worn for years to come.

The Freeze-Fit celebrates the launch of Desperados Freeze, the latest innovation to emerge from Desperados. The brand explores where beer and culture collide to create unexpected ideas, bold collaborations and playful innovations designed to help people let loose their way.

A limited number of jackets will be made available through a giveaway, with further details to be announced.

Ligia Patrocinio, Global Head of Desperados said, “Every festival starts with the same question: do I bring a jacket or not? We loved the idea of taking that familiar dilemma and solving it in a completely unexpected Desperados way. The Freeze-Fit is designed to help people forget the forecast, stay cool when the energy rises and focus on what festivals are really about, letting loose with friends. That's exactly the kind of experimentation Desperados is known for.”

Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard, the co-founders of Paolina Russo, said, “With shared values of experimentation, colour and vibrancy, there was no question about collaborating with Desperados. Our work has always been rooted in connection, shared memories and self-expression, which resonates with the Desperados ethos of living freely and creating memories with friends. The Freeze-Fit brings this to life through bold colours and an innovative blend of textiles and technology.”

Appearing at elrow festivals globally, Desperados is testing and launching new ideas like the Freeze-Fit and the Desperados Freeze drink. All innovations are designed to reimagine nights out for a new era of socialising to help consumers let loose their way, from festivals to late-night dancefloors.

Images are available HERE .

Media contact: desperados@wearetheromans.com

Research conducted by OnePoll, among a sample of 8,000 adults who have attended a festival in the last five years, across the UK, USA, France and Spain. The data was collected between 09/07/2026 - 15/07/2026. OnePoll is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the MRS Inclusion Pledge. Censuswide adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

About Desperados

Born out of wild experimentation twenty years ago, Desperados dared to brew the world’s first Latin Spirit Flavoured Beer. Ever since, we’ve been rewriting the rules and igniting the party spirit through wild experimentation around the world.

About The Romans

The Romans has a global headcount of over 200, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Berlin. The agency’s specialisms span Consumer, Corporate and Reputation, Sports and Entertainment, and Social. Named ‘Agency of the Year’ every year since 2018, The Romans’ client roster includes HEINEKEN, Pladis, B&Q, Lidl, PG Tips, and PUMA. It was recently awarded first-ever PR Agency of the Year by Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and PR Agency of The Year by PRWeek and Campaign.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 90,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf1f17ce-91bb-4fed-bfc5-3a1d30f7f3d8