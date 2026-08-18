Liberty Military Housing Announces Opening of Two Newly Constructed Neighborhoods for Military Families

Huntington Beach, CA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), a leading provider of military housing for 25 years, has announced that two newly constructed neighborhoods have officially opened: Meriwether Landing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, and Mariner’s Row in Hampton Roads, VA. Representing 300+ new units across the two communities, Liberty’s investment delivers access to high-quality housing for military families who are stationed in these regions.

“At Liberty, we are guided by a simple belief: that Every Mission Begins at Home. These new neighborhoods represent more than just housing, they are the foundations for connection and community that provide a home for military families here at Liberty,” says Philip J. Rizzo, CEO of Liberty Military Housing. “As Liberty celebrates our 25th anniversary milestone, we remain committed to continued collaboration with families to ensure that homes reflect their evolving needs to support their service, while also engaging with military officials and Congress to advocate for quality, accountability, and lasting investment that will benefit military families for generations to come.”

Meriwether Landing

With 212 four-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex-style homes, Meriwether Landing represents a $130 million development project benefiting Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). Each residence showcases high-quality, modern finishes, including quartz countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, wood-style window treatments, and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Approximately 10 percent of the Meriwether Landing neighborhood is move‑in ready today with the remaining homes scheduled to be completed by December 2027. Once completed, Meriwether Landing will bring the total number of homes available on base to just under 5,400.

“Safe, affordable, high-quality housing is a top priority for servicemembers and families stationed at JBLM,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10). “Meriwether Landing is the first installment of many more housing units on-base. As we look to address the housing crisis for servicemembers and civilians, we must use all tools to get housing built on and off base."

Mariner’s Row

Located just a across from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek–Fort Story, Mariner’s Row features 64 newly constructed homes, comprised of three- and four-bedroom townhomes, each with 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious one or two car garage. Each residence features an open-concept floor plan with modern finishes, including quartz countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Seventy-five percent of the neighborhood’s homes are move-in ready and an additional 36 homes will be delivered by summer 2028. The opening of Mariner's Row represents the culmination of a keystone project within Liberty’s $150 million reinvestment endeavor in the Mid-Atlantic.

“Ensuring our servicemembers and their families have access to safe, modern, and reliable housing is essential to military readiness and quality of life,” says Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02). “Mariner’s Row represents a meaningful investment in the men and women who serve our nation and the families who support them every day. I’m grateful for the partnership between Liberty Military Housing and the Department of the Navy to deliver these new homes here in Hampton Roads, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for policies and investments that strengthen military families and our national defense.”

Additional Investments

In addition to these neighborhoods, Liberty continues to execute upgrades across the portfolio. In 2026 alone, Liberty plans to invest $389 million on improvement projects. On an annual basis, Liberty consistently invests over $200+ million on neighborhood improvement projects that include new construction, interior and exterior renovations, and community amenities such as tot lots, dog parks, and more.

Funding for Liberty’s renovation projects is made possible by the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI). Celebrating its 30th year in 2026, this partnership enables privatized military housing providers to make direct investments that upgrade and expand communities, benefiting the thousands of military members and their families by ensuring that they have access to quality housing within a vibrant community.

About Liberty Military Housing

Celebrating 25 years of serving military families, Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. Guided by the belief that Every Mission Begins at Home, Liberty works to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment that is fitting of their sacrifice. Since its founding in 2001, Liberty has served nearly 425,000 families, invested over $6B into its communities, and hosted 16,900+ events that help servicemembers create connections and community. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.com