SkyBlue Cinematix Opens Its European Gateway in Germany — Appoints Sofia Torres Martinez to Lead 10 Markets Across Northern & Western Europe

Cologne, Germany / Dubai, UAE, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Germany office is more than a market entry — it is SkyBlue Cinematix's European gateway. From Germany, the company will service German clientele alongside advertisers, producers and studios across:



Germany · Austria · Switzerland · Netherlands · Belgium · Luxembourg · Norway · Sweden · Denmark · Finland



Together, these ten markets represent the DACH region, the Benelux economies and the Nordics — home to some of the world's most globally recognized automotive, industrial, retail and consumer brands, and to advertisers with both the scale and the appetite to reach audiences through premium storytelling rather than traditional advertising alone.



THE MODEL: INSIDE THE STORY, NOT AROUND IT



As the lines between advertising and entertainment continue to blur, SkyBlue Cinematix has positioned itself at the forefront of the brand integration industry — embedding brands naturally within the narratives of top-tier films, television series and streaming content worldwide, rather than interrupting them. The company's model, already active across India, Malaysia, the USA, UAE, UK, South Korea, Nigeria and Türkiye, now extends its reach directly into Europe.



Through the new European base, brands and producers across all ten markets gain access to:

› In-Film & In-Content Brand Integration across international and cross-border productions

› Native Product Placement (PPL) woven into storylines, not squeezed between them

› Narrative-Led Brand Storytelling that travels across borders, platforms and cultures

› Cross-Border Co-Productions linking European studios with SkyBlue's network across Asia, the Middle East and Africa

› Global Distribution & Licensing pathways that unlock new revenue for European content beyond home borders



BACKED BY A TRACK RECORD OF GLOBAL DEALS



SkyBlue Cinematix arrives in Europe with real momentum: an exclusive brand integration mandate on S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi in India, a cross-continental Nollywood feature via SkyBlue Cinematix Nigeria, new production partnerships with Türkiye's Moskitos Films and Sky Films, and an appointment by UAE's Aspin Holding to support FC Barcelona's brand engagement in India. One consistent formula: pairing world-class storytelling with the right commercial partners.



LOCAL LEADERSHIP



SkyBlue Cinematix has appointed Sofia Torres Martinez as Head of Sales & Brand Partnerships, effective today, to lead its European operations across all ten markets. Based in Germany, Sofia brings over 10 years of international experience in sales, business development and strategic partnerships across Europe, Latin America and global markets. She brings the local relationships and cross-border experience to translate SkyBlue's model into results across the DACH, Benelux and Nordic regions.



CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT



“Europe's brands have long set the global standard for quality and craftsmanship. Our job is to help them tell that story inside the entertainment audiences already love — not around it, but inside it. Opening in Germany gives us direct access to some of the most ambitious brands in the world, and a stronger platform to serve the whole European market.”

— Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Chairman, SkyBlue Media Group



“SkyBlue Cinematix is redefining how brands meet audiences worldwide. I'm thrilled to lead our European operations and bring these world-class integration opportunities to brands ready to move beyond traditional advertising and become part of the stories audiences love.”

— Sofia Torres Martinez, Head of Sales & Brand Partnerships



ABOUT SKYBLUE CINEMATIX



SkyBlue Cinematix is the content and entertainment division of SkyBlue Media Group, specializing in in-film and out-of-film brand integration — placing brands inside films, series and entertainment properties and extending their presence far beyond the screen. With an on-ground commercial network spanning more than 30 countries and a growing catalog of partnerships across India, Nigeria, South Korea, Türkiye and now Europe, SkyBlue Cinematix connects the world's brands with the stories audiences love — and keeps those brands moving with the story wherever it travels.



ABOUT SKYBLUE MEDIA GROUP



Headquartered in Malaysia, SkyBlue Media Group is an international media conglomerate operating across out-of-home advertising, media investments, entertainment and global content commercialization, and holds exclusive transit media rights with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).



MEDIA & BUSINESS CONTACTS

Sofia Torres Martinez, Head of Sales & Brand Partnerships — sofia@skybluegroup.com

Location: Cologne, Germany

www.skybluecinematix.com

Sky Blue Cinematix in Germany

Press Inquiries

Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam

mani [at] skybluegroup.com

https://www.skybluecinematix.com/

Unit number 905, 9th floor Chandak Unicorn New Ambivali CHSL, Dattaji Salve Marg, Off Veera Desai Rd, Jeevan Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India