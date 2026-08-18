A New Category Is Forming in Medical Aesthetics. Independent Research Has Started Sizing It.

Issued on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - For as long as aesthetic medicine has existed, its central promise has been to replace what time and gravity take away: fill a wrinkle, restore lost volume, reshape a contour. Now a shift in the underlying science is pointing toward something more ambitious. Instead of simply replacing volume, a growing body of research is asking whether the body's own tissue can be prompted to rebuild itself, and a new commercial category is beginning to form around that idea. At the center of the science is a structure most people have never heard of, the extracellular matrix, the framework that is essential for tissue restoration. One preclinical-stage company says it has spent more than a decade building on exactly that structure, before the category even had a name. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC).

Key Takeaways

A new category is forming. A developing area of aesthetic medicine is moving beyond replacing lost volume toward regenerating and restoring soft tissue itself, a shift now being studied by independent research as a distinct bioregenerative-aesthetics market opportunity.

An emerging category, grounded in the science. Recent peer-reviewed reviews in dermatology and aesthetic medicine highlight the extracellular matrix, the framework that gives tissue its structure, as central to tissue repair and regeneration.

A sizable and fast-growing market. Independent research sizes bioregenerative aesthetics at roughly $1.6 billion in 2025, growing more than 11 percent annually through 2034, within a broader regenerative-aesthetics market estimated at $15.6 billion; these are third-party figures, not company revenue. 3

Independent research sizes bioregenerative aesthetics at roughly $1.6 billion in 2025, growing more than 11 percent annually through 2034, within a broader regenerative-aesthetics market estimated at $15.6 billion; these are third-party figures, not company revenue. More than a decade of groundwork. The Conexeu Sciences CXU™ platform, an ECM-based collagen scaffold, has been in development for over a decade, positioning it for a category before that category had the name regenerative.

A preclinical milestone reached. The Company recently completed the 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ phase of its CXU preclinical program studying aesthetic applications, which met its predefined objectives; detailed findings are being prepared for peer-reviewed publication and were not disclosed.





From Replacing Volume to Rebuilding Tissue

The logic behind the emerging category starts with a limitation of the current one. Aesthetic treatments have long focused on replacing lost volume, reshaping tissue, and addressing the visible signs of aging, and they do that well. But aging, and increasingly significant weight loss, do more than reduce volume; they alter the structure and quality of the soft tissue itself, in both the face and the body. Regenerative medicine is bringing new attention to that underlying tissue and the biological environment that supports it, asking not just how to fill a space but how to restore the structure that was lost.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. frames this as a genuinely new category taking shape within medical aesthetics, one centered on regenerative tissue restoration rather than volume replacement alone. The Company believes the opportunity spans facial rejuvenation, age-related tissue changes, post-weight-loss restoration, soft-tissue enhancement, and body restoration, areas where patients increasingly want natural-looking outcomes supported by biological restoration rather than a purely mechanical fill. It is a reframing of what aesthetic medicine is for, and it is being driven as much by the underlying science as by patient demand.

The Science Beneath the Skin

What gives the category its footing is that the science is moving in the same direction. A 2026 review in JAAD Reviews, a journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, examined regenerative medicine across aesthetic, medical, and surgical dermatology, including tissue engineering, biomaterials, and extracellular-matrix-based approaches, discussing the ECM as providing the structural and biochemical properties directly involved in cellular activity and tissue repair.2 A 2025 review in the Journal of Clinical Medicine brought that discussion directly into aesthetic medicine, describing a shift toward regenerative science and identifying ECM-based approaches, alongside exosomes, platelet-rich plasma, and adipose-derived stem cells, among the technologies being studied, with potential applications in skin rejuvenation, wound healing, and scar remodeling.

Together, those reviews reflect a growing scientific interest in looking past temporary changes in appearance to the tissue underneath it. The extracellular matrix is the framework that holds tissue together; collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans are individual components of that larger matrix. The distinction matters for understanding what a regenerative approach is trying to do: not simply add a single material, but work with the broader structural environment that cells depend on. That is the scientific foundation the category is being built on, and the one Conexeu says its platform was designed around.

Inside the CXU Platform

Conexeu has spent more than a decade developing its CXU platform as an ECM-based scaffold inspired by the structural role of native extracellular matrix. Crucially, CXU is designed as a multi-component collagen-ECM scaffold rather than a single-component material: because native extracellular matrix includes collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans among its structural components, CXU is built around a broader matrix framework incorporating multiple ECM-derived structural components rather than focusing on one alone. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue™, is described as a thermosensitive ECM that remains fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition to a stable gel within the body at approximately ten minutes. Further detail is available through the Company's materials.

“What is encouraging is the growing academic attention being paid to the extracellular matrix and its role in tissue structure, remodeling, and regeneration,” said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu. “This is the scientific foundation of our CXU™ platform and an area our medical device has been undergoing research for more than a decade. As the field evolves, we remain focused on building the evidence needed to determine whether an ECM-based approach can expand how physicians think about soft-tissue restoration.”

Building the Evidence

A category thesis means little without data behind it, and Conexeu has recently reached a preclinical milestone. The Company completed the 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ phase, short for Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen, of its CXU preclinical program. According to the Company, the study met its predefined objectives in a small-volume facial tissue model and in a large-volume subcutaneous tissue model evaluated at approximately a 200cc-equivalent volume. Conexeu has been careful to note that these preclinical study volumes do not establish appropriate or safe dosing levels in humans, and that detailed 12-month findings, quantitative analyses, and individual histologic endpoints are being prepared for scientific presentation and peer-reviewed publication rather than disclosed in the announcement.1

That measured framing matters, because Conexeu remains a preclinical-stage company with an investigational platform. In earlier preclinical research, its Ten-Minute Tissue candidate has been characterized for host cell infiltration, vascular ingrowth, organized remodeling, and a low-inflammatory profile, conditions the Company describes as intended to support constructive remodeling. The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by a patent estate issued in the U.S., EU, Japan, and Australia, with an application pending in Canada. Conexeu is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial wound-care indication, subject to regulatory review. None of that is a guarantee of clearance or commercial success, but it is the kind of evidence-building an emerging category ultimately depends on.

The Demand Driving the Category

The clearest way to understand why this category is drawing attention is to look at the forces creating demand for it. The four companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. They are larger and more established than Conexeu, are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Conexeu Sciences Inc., and their results are not indicative of Conexeu's prospects. Conexeu is a preclinical-stage company with no approved product and no product revenue; the companies below are large, established, revenue-generating enterprises. All figures are approximate and subject to change.4

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)

Eli Lilly is central to the demand story for a specific and increasingly discussed reason. Its blockbuster GLP-1 medicines, Mounjaro® and Zepbound®, have driven dramatic weight loss for millions of patients, and rapid or significant weight loss can alter soft-tissue volume, structure, and quality in the face and body, exactly the changes a regenerative tissue-restoration approach aims to address. The GLP-1 wave has effectively created a large and growing population for whom post-weight-loss tissue restoration is a genuine concern, a demand tailwind the emerging category sits directly downstream of.

Lilly has been one of the strongest performers in all of pharmaceuticals, reporting second-quarter 2026 revenue up roughly 48% to nearly $23 billion on booming GLP-1 demand and raising its full-year revenue outlook to a range of approximately $85 to $87 billion. It is referenced to illustrate the scale of the weight-loss wave reshaping patient demand across aesthetics and tissue restoration, an enormous, established pharmaceutical company whose scale bears no resemblance to a preclinical name like Conexeu, but whose products help explain why the regenerative-aesthetics category is forming now.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO)

Novo Nordisk is the other half of the GLP-1 revolution, the maker of Wegovy® and Ozempic® and the company that largely created the modern weight-loss drug category. Like Lilly, its medicines have driven substantial weight loss across a large patient population, contributing to the same post-weight-loss soft-tissue changes that regenerative aesthetics seeks to address. Novo represents the scale and reach of the GLP-1 demand wave that sits upstream of the tissue-restoration opportunity Conexeu is targeting.

Novo Nordisk's more recent results have been mixed relative to its rival: it raised its full-year outlook, but its U.S.-listed shares fell after quarterly Wegovy pill sales narrowly missed expectations and amid intensifying competition, and the company has guided cautiously on the year ahead. It is included to represent the breadth of the GLP-1 market underpinning demand for post-weight-loss restoration, a large, established pharmaceutical leader whose scale and stage are entirely different from Conexeu's, and whose recent share weakness is a reminder that even category creators face volatility.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

AbbVie is, through its Allergan Aesthetics business, the incumbent giant of the aesthetics market, home to Botox Cosmetic® and the Juvederm® filler franchise, the very volume-replacement approaches the regenerative category is positioned to complement or expand upon. AbbVie represents the established aesthetics demand base: the physicians, practices, and patients already spending on facial and soft-tissue procedures, and the commercial infrastructure a new regenerative category would ultimately need to reach.

AbbVie reported second-quarter 2026 aesthetics revenue of roughly $1.28 billion, including about $728 million from Botox Cosmetic, and raised its full-year revenue guidance while its shares gained over the past quarter. For full-year 2025, AbbVie's global Botox franchise generated roughly $8 billion in net revenues across its cosmetic and therapeutic uses, a scale that illustrates just how established the injectable-led model is. It is referenced to illustrate the scale and resilience of the established aesthetics market into which regenerative approaches are emerging, a vast, diversified enterprise whose size and stage differ entirely from Conexeu's, but whose aesthetics franchise defines the commercial landscape the new category is entering.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

Bausch Health is included as the closest U.S.-listed read on aesthetics demand outside the neuromodulator and filler duopoly. Its Solta Medical segment sells energy-based aesthetic devices under the Thermage, Fraxel and Clear + Brilliant brands, which places it in the same physician offices where any soft-tissue restoration product would eventually have to compete for chair time. Solta reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $176 million, up 38% year over year and up 12% on an organic basis, with segment profit up 69%.

Growth was led by Asia-Pacific, with China revenue up 136% following integration of a full-service distributor, Taiwan up 42% and South Korea up 8%. At the parent level, Bausch Health reported second-quarter revenue of $2.85 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, both ahead of consensus, and raised full-year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in what management described as a thirteenth consecutive quarter of growth. Shares rose on the print but remain toward the lower end of their 52-week range, and the company flagged second-half headwinds from a loss of exclusivity in its neuroscience business and continued channel erosion. It is included to represent the established, at-scale aesthetics demand base that a regenerative newcomer would need to reach, not as a comparable to a preclinical company.

Why This Matters Now

Categories in medicine rarely announce themselves; they emerge gradually, as the science, the market data, and patient demand begin to point in the same direction. That appears to be happening in regenerative aesthetics. Peer-reviewed reviews are converging on the extracellular matrix as central to tissue repair, independent analysts have begun tracking bioregenerative aesthetics as a distinct and fast-growing market segment, and the GLP-1 weight-loss wave has created a large new population for whom restoring soft tissue, not just filling it, is a real concern. When those forces align, a category forms.

Conexeu's argument is that it has been building for this moment for more than a decade, with an ECM-based platform, a recently completed preclinical milestone, a broad patent estate, and a defined regulatory path toward a 2027 submission. Whether that translates into clearance, adoption, and commercial success is entirely unproven, and this is a description of a company and an emerging sector rather than a prediction about its stock or any kind of recommendation. Conexeu remains preclinical, its platform investigational, and the market figures cited are third-party estimates rather than company revenue. But the direction of the science and the demand is hard to miss, and the companies positioned early in a forming category are the ones worth understanding as it takes shape.

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

The best positioning happens before the crowd catches on. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they form, so you see attention building instead of chasing it. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Sponsorship and Affiliated Disclosure

This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland (“MEL”), which wholly owns and operates Equity Insider. MEL has been paid a fee for Conexeu Sciences Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group (“CDMG”). MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc. by CDMG.

Eagle Eye Disclosure. Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.



Equity Insider | editor@equity-insider.com

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

MEL and its owner/operators do not own any shares of Conexeu Sciences Inc., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of Conexeu Sciences Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Conexeu Sciences Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Preclinical and Investigational Status. Conexeu Sciences Inc. is a preclinical-stage company. Its CXU platform and Ten-Minute Tissue device candidate are investigational, have not been cleared or approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority in any jurisdiction, and have not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use. Preclinical data are not peer-reviewed and are not predictive of clinical outcomes; preclinical study volumes referenced do not establish appropriate or safe dosing levels in humans. The anticipated 510(k) submission timing is an objective and is subject to regulatory review, and there is no assurance of clearance, approval, adoption, or commercialization. Statements regarding a new or emerging category, platform capabilities, and future indications are expectations, not achieved results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Market Data and Forward-Looking Statements. Market and industry figures cited, including the size and growth of the bioregenerative and regenerative aesthetics markets and procedure-volume data, are third-party projections that vary by source, are subject to change, and are not presented as Conexeu addressable revenue. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding category development, the CXU platform, the P.R.O.O.F. study, regulatory pathway and submission timing, and platform expansion. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including preclinical, clinical, regulatory, competitive, commercialization, and financing risks. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should refer to Conexeu Sciences Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, AbbVie Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Conexeu Sciences Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, operations, and business model. Any reference to their products or the demand they generate is general industry context and does not imply any commercial relationship with Conexeu. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Conexeu's prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

Trademarks. CXU™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, P.R.O.O.F.™ and other Conexeu marks are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc. Ozempic® and Wegovy® are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S. Mounjaro® and Zepbound® are registered trademarks of Eli Lilly and Company. Botox®, Botox Cosmetic® and Juvederm® are registered trademarks of AbbVie Inc. or its affiliates. Thermage®, Fraxel® and Clear + Brilliant® are registered trademarks of Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referenced in this article are the property of their respective owners. Use of these marks is for identification purposes only. No affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement by any third-party trademark owner is implied.

Article Sources:

[1] Conexeu Sciences Inc., “Conexeu Sciences Sees a New Category of Regenerative Injectables Emerging in Medical Aesthetics,” August 18, 2026, and related company disclosures and platform materials (conexeu.com).

[2] Peer-reviewed literature referenced in the Company's release, including a 2026 review in JAAD Reviews and a 2025 review in the Journal of Clinical Medicine on regenerative medicine and extracellular-matrix-based approaches in dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

[3] Third-party market research on bioregenerative and regenerative aesthetics market size and growth, and International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) data on non-surgical aesthetic procedure volumes.

[4] Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AbbVie, and Bausch Health) as cited in the body of this article.

Equity Insider | editor@equity-insider.com