CIK Telecom Brings SuperFibre Internet to More Than 5,000 Additional Condo Units in Mississauga

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIK Telecom is celebrating its 23rd anniversary and today announced that its high-speed SuperFibre Internet service is now available in more than 5,000 additional condominium units across Mississauga, Ontario, following network upgrades completed in the first half of 2026.

The expansion reflects the company's continued investment in fibre infrastructure and its commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable connectivity to Canadian households. With this latest expansion, CIK's SuperFibre network now covers all buildings in the area surrounding Square One in Mississauga, further strengthening its fibre network presence in the heart of the city.

The newly connected developments span several of Mississauga's fastest-growing residential communities, enabling thousands of residents to access ultra-fast, reliable fibre Internet. CIK's SuperFibre service is designed to support today's connected lifestyles, including remote work, HD and 4K streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and smart home applications.

“Canadians are demanding better value from their telecom providers,” said Vincent Cheng, National Marketing Manager at CIK Telecom. “By bringing SuperFibre to over 5,000 new homes in Mississauga, we are expanding access to high-performance internet while continuing to advocate for more affordable and competitive choices in the market.”

Driving Affordability and Consumer Choice

As Internet affordability remains a growing concern for Canadian households, CIK Telecom continues to expand access to competitively priced fibre services that deliver high performance without premium pricing. By investing in network growth and service innovation, the company aims to provide consumers with more competitive alternatives while contributing to a healthier telecommunications marketplace in Canada.

Supporting Mississauga’s Growing Communities

Mississauga is one of Canada's fastest-growing cities, with significant residential development continuing across the region. By deploying SuperFibre in both newly constructed and existing residential buildings, CIK is ensuring that residents have access to the modern connectivity needed to support work, education, entertainment, and everyday digital living.

About CIK Telecom

Founded in 2003, CIK Telecom is one of Canada's largest independent telecommunications providers, offering Internet, Digital TV, Home Phone, and Home Security services to residential and business customers. With more than 500 employees, the company serves over 250,000 customers across Canada with reliable, high-quality, and competitively priced telecommunications solutions.

Contact

Management of Public Relations

CIK Telecom

social.cik@ciktel.com