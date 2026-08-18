New York, USA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Viral Vector CDMO Market Poised for Phenomenal Expansion at a CAGR of ~19% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The viral vector CDMO market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the rapid expansion of gene and cell therapy development and the increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. Rising demand for scalable, high-quality viral vector manufacturing has encouraged biopharmaceutical companies to partner with specialized CDMOs to accelerate product development and commercialization. Continuous investments in manufacturing capacity, advanced production technologies, and regulatory-compliant facilities are further strengthening market expansion. Additionally, growing approvals of advanced therapies and a strong pipeline of gene-based treatments are expected to sustain long-term growth in the viral vector CDMO market.

DelveInsight’s Viral Vector CDMO Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading viral vector CDMO companies’ market shares, challenges, viral vector CDMO market drivers, barriers, trends, and key viral vector CDMO companies in the market.

Viral Vector CDMO Market Summary

2025 Viral Vector CDMO Market Size: USD 1.1 Billion

USD 1.1 Billion 2034 Projected Viral Vector CDMO Market Size: USD 5.8 Billion

USD 5.8 Billion Viral Vector CDMO Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 19%

19% Largest Viral Vector CDMO Market: North America

North America Largest Vector Type Segment: Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Category

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Category Key Companies in the Viral Vector CDMO Market: Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Oxford Biomedica, Charles River Laboratories, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, WuXi AppTec, Merck KGaA, AGC Biologics, Takara Bio, Samsung Biologics, Curia Global, GenScript ProBio, Creative Biogene, VectorBuilder, Aldevron, FinVector, Yposkesi, VGXI, Genezen, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Viral Vector CDMO Market

Rising Demand for Gene and Cell Therapies: The increasing number of gene and cell therapies entering clinical trials and commercialization is driving demand for high-quality viral vector manufacturing. Since these therapies rely on viral vectors for gene delivery, developers increasingly partner with CDMOs to meet production needs.

The increasing number of gene and cell therapies entering clinical trials and commercialization is driving demand for high-quality viral vector manufacturing. Since these therapies rely on viral vectors for gene delivery, developers increasingly partner with CDMOs to meet production needs. Growing Clinical Pipeline: A robust pipeline of gene therapies, CAR-T therapies, and viral vector-based vaccines is expanding the need for scalable manufacturing solutions. As more candidates progress through clinical phases, outsourcing to specialized CDMOs has become essential.

A robust pipeline of gene therapies, CAR-T therapies, and viral vector-based vaccines is expanding the need for scalable manufacturing solutions. As more candidates progress through clinical phases, outsourcing to specialized CDMOs has become essential. Increasing Outsourcing by Biopharmaceutical Companies: Biopharma companies are increasingly outsourcing viral vector production to CDMOs to reduce capital investment, accelerate development timelines, and access specialized manufacturing expertise. This trend allows companies to focus on research and commercialization while leveraging established production capabilities.

Biopharma companies are increasingly outsourcing viral vector production to CDMOs to reduce capital investment, accelerate development timelines, and access specialized manufacturing expertise. This trend allows companies to focus on research and commercialization while leveraging established production capabilities. Advancements in Viral Vector Manufacturing Technologies: Continuous innovations in upstream and downstream processing, suspension cell culture, automation, and analytical technologies are improving manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and product quality. These advancements enable CDMOs to deliver cost-effective and reliable production services.

Continuous innovations in upstream and downstream processing, suspension cell culture, automation, and analytical technologies are improving manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and product quality. These advancements enable CDMOs to deliver cost-effective and reliable production services. Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity: CDMOs are investing heavily in expanding GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities to address the growing global demand for viral vectors. New production sites and capacity expansions are helping reduce supply constraints and support commercial-scale manufacturing.

CDMOs are investing heavily in expanding GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities to address the growing global demand for viral vectors. New production sites and capacity expansions are helping reduce supply constraints and support commercial-scale manufacturing. Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships: Partnerships between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and CDMOs are accelerating process development and manufacturing capabilities. Long-term manufacturing agreements and strategic collaborations ensure reliable supply while supporting faster clinical and commercial progress.

Partnerships between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and CDMOs are accelerating process development and manufacturing capabilities. Long-term manufacturing agreements and strategic collaborations ensure reliable supply while supporting faster clinical and commercial progress. Supportive Regulatory Environment: Regulatory agencies are providing accelerated approval pathways and guidance for advanced therapies, encouraging greater investment in gene therapy development. This favorable regulatory landscape is increasing demand for experienced CDMOs capable of meeting stringent compliance standards.

Regulatory agencies are providing accelerated approval pathways and guidance for advanced therapies, encouraging greater investment in gene therapy development. This favorable regulatory landscape is increasing demand for experienced CDMOs capable of meeting stringent compliance standards. Growth in Personalized Medicine: The shift toward personalized and precision medicine is increasing the need for customized viral vector manufacturing. CDMOs with flexible production platforms are well-positioned to support small-batch, patient-specific therapies alongside large-scale commercial products.

The shift toward personalized and precision medicine is increasing the need for customized viral vector manufacturing. CDMOs with flexible production platforms are well-positioned to support small-batch, patient-specific therapies alongside large-scale commercial products. Increasing Investments in Biotechnology and Advanced Therapies: Significant funding from governments, venture capital firms, and pharmaceutical companies is fueling innovation in gene therapy and viral vector technologies. These investments are translating into greater manufacturing demand across clinical and commercial stages.





Get a sneak peek at the viral vector CDMO market dynamics @ Viral Vector CDMO Market Trends

Regional Viral Vector CDMO Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the global viral vector CDMO market, accounting for approximately 35% in 2025.

The region's market leadership is driven by the expanding pipeline of gene and cell therapies, increasing reliance on outsourcing by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, growing investments in biotechnology research and development, and the rising adoption of viral vectors for vaccine production and infectious disease applications.

A robust ecosystem of clinical-stage gene therapy programs, supported by well-established research infrastructure, continues to fuel demand for high-quality and scalable viral vector manufacturing services.

Since many developers do not possess in-house manufacturing capabilities, partnering with specialized CDMOs has become a critical strategy, particularly for the production of complex therapies such as CAR-T cell therapies and adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies.

Ongoing industry developments and strategic collaborations further reinforce the region's strong growth trajectory and leadership in the viral vector CDMO market.

Europe

The European viral vector CDMO market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by the region's thriving gene and cell therapy landscape, rising investments from both public and private sectors, and the presence of established CDMOs equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies.

Nations including Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Denmark have become prominent centers for viral vector manufacturing, supported by strong research institutions, collaborative academic networks, and a favorable regulatory environment for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

The increasing volume of gene therapy clinical studies, coupled with the growing trend among biotechnology companies to outsource manufacturing activities, is fueling demand for specialized CDMO services, particularly for AAV and lentiviral vector production.

Furthermore, Europe's emphasis on technological innovation, stringent quality standards, and strategic cross-border partnerships continues to strengthen the market's growth trajectory.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a key contributor to the growth of the viral vector CDMO market, supported by a rapidly evolving biotechnology landscape, rising investments in gene and cell therapy research, and increasing efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing infrastructure.

Markets including China, Japan, South Korea, and India are experiencing significant growth in clinical development activities, backed by favorable government initiatives promoting advanced therapeutics. This has led to a sharp increase in demand for high-quality viral vector manufacturing services.

Furthermore, APAC's competitive manufacturing costs, expanding pool of skilled professionals, and progressively harmonized regulatory environment have enhanced its appeal as an outsourcing hub for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Consequently, both international CDMOs and regional manufacturers are expanding their production capacities and operational footprint across the region to address the growing demand for viral vector manufacturing.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the viral vector CDMO market, get a snapshot of the Viral Vector CDMO Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Viral Vector CDMO Market

In March 2026, Merck signed an MoU with Cyto-Facto to strengthen lentiviral vector production platforms and accelerate CDMO capabilities across APAC.

signed an MoU with Cyto-Facto to strengthen lentiviral vector production platforms and accelerate CDMO capabilities across APAC. In November 2025, AGC Biologics signed a manufacturing agreement for dual AAV vector gene therapies targeting inherited retinal disorders, using advanced AAV platforms to address gene size limitations and improve delivery efficiency.

signed a manufacturing agreement for dual AAV vector gene therapies targeting inherited retinal disorders, using advanced AAV platforms to address gene size limitations and improve delivery efficiency. In September 2025, eXmoor Pharma collaborated with Siam Bioscience in Thailand to establish a major cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.

collaborated with Siam Bioscience in Thailand to establish a major cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. In September 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with South Korea-based Dr. Park CDMO to enable large-scale viral vector production using advanced bioprocessing technologies, enhancing manufacturing capacity in the region.

partnered with South Korea-based Dr. Park CDMO to enable large-scale viral vector production using advanced bioprocessing technologies, enhancing manufacturing capacity in the region. In September 2025, Kriya Therapeutics raised $320 million in Series D funding to advance its gene therapy pipeline and strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, reflecting strong investor confidence in scalable gene therapy platforms.

What is Viral Vector CDMO?

A viral vector CDMO is a specialized service provider that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of viral vectors used in gene therapies, cell therapies, and vaccines. These organizations offer end-to-end capabilities, including process development, cell line optimization, analytical testing, scale-up, GMP manufacturing, fill-finish, quality control, and regulatory support. Viral vector CDMOs produce a range of vectors such as adeno-associated viruses (AAV), lentiviruses, adenoviruses, and retroviruses, enabling therapy developers to outsource complex manufacturing rather than investing in costly in-house infrastructure. By providing advanced manufacturing technologies, regulatory expertise, and scalable production capacity, viral vector CDMOs help accelerate clinical development, reduce production timelines, ensure compliance with global quality standards, and facilitate the successful commercialization of advanced therapeutic products.

Viral Vector CDMO Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Viral Vector CDMO Market CAGR ~19% Viral Vector CDMO Market Size by 2034 USD 5.8 Billion Key Viral Vector CDMO Companies Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Oxford Biomedica, Charles River Laboratories, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, WuXi AppTec, Merck KGaA, AGC Biologics, Takara Bio, Samsung Biologics, Curia Global, GenScript ProBio, Creative Biogene, VectorBuilder, Aldevron, FinVector, Yposkesi, VGXI, Genezen, and others

Viral Vector CDMO Market Assessment

Viral Vector CDMO Market Segmentation Viral Vector CDMO Market Segmentation By Vector Type: Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Adenovirus, Retrovirus, and Other Viral Vector CDMO Market Segmentation By Application: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccine Development, Antisense & RNAi Therapy, and Others Viral Vector CDMO Market Segmentation By Workflow Stage: Upstream Processing and Downstream Processing Viral Vector CDMO Market Segmentation By End Users: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others Viral Vector CDMO Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which best lentiviral vector CDMO global pharma are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Viral Vector CDMO Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Viral Vector CDMO Market Report Introduction 2 Viral Vector CDMO Market Executive Summary 3 Viral Vector CDMO Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Viral Vector CDMO Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Viral Vector CDMO Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Viral Vector CDMO Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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