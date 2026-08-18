TELFAIR MUSEUMS APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SAVANNAH, GA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums is very pleased to announce the appointment of Caitlín Doherty as the Museum's new Executive Director. Doherty is an accomplished museum leader with 25 years of curatorial and executive director experience spanning three continents and positions in both contemporary art institutions as well as historic building museums. She will begin her new role in October 2026.

Doherty comes to Savannah following ten years as Executive Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Jacksonville. During her tenure at MOCA, Doherty led the museum through a period of unprecedented growth including doubling the institution's endowment, dramatically increasing visitorship and community partnerships, expanding the museum’s collection, and revitalizing its Membership Program with creative opportunities for engagement. Under her leadership, MOCA celebrated its centenary in 2024, with elevated exhibitions, programs, and acquisitions, and achieved accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded to American museums. With a strong belief in lifelong learning, Doherty has expanded innovative educational programing, including an initiative to leverage art and creativity to support curriculum at the University of North Florida. An energetic and collaborative leader who excels in fostering deep engagement with the local community and building partnerships with peer institutions, Doherty has also demonstrated a strong commitment to creating a positive, inclusive work environment.

The Telfair Museums Board of Trustees' search committee undertook an extensive, thorough search process to find a candidate with the best fit for Telfair Museums and the greater Savannah community.

"Caitlín clearly knows what it takes to build and run a great art museum, whether it be exhibitions, collections, finance or operations," Susan Willetts, Chair of the Board of Trustees and Interim Executive Director, said. "Importantly, she recognizes that at the end of the day, it all comes down to people. Caitlín is all about building relationships. We are very excited to welcome her to the community."

Doherty said, "Telfair Museums is an important and multi-faceted institution which is an essential part of Savannah's past, present and future. It is exciting to be joining it at this important time in its history, as the Museum celebrates the 140th anniversary of the Telfair Academy and the 20th anniversary of the Jepson Center. I am looking forward to listening, learning and working alongside the museum's staff, board, supporters, artists, and community leaders as we collectively build on the Telfair's remarkable history and together shape its equally remarkable future. I am also very excited about our move to Savannah. My family and I have visited many times and are delighted at the prospect of immersing ourselves in this wonderful community and making Savannah our home."

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