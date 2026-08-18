Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Expands Online Access to Preventive Home Maintenance Plans

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has expanded online access to its residential maintenance program, giving Quad Cities homeowners and property owners a simpler way to review plumbing, heating and air conditioning coverage and choose between monthly and annual payment options. As of August 2026, the Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC maintenance plans can be reviewed and selected online, providing an alternative to relying exclusively on manually completed service agreement paperwork.

Programs of this kind are common throughout the plumbing, heating and cooling industries and may be described as maintenance plans, service plans, preventive maintenance plans, maintenance agreements, service agreements, home service plans, memberships or service memberships. While terminology varies, the programs generally establish an ongoing service relationship between a property owner and a home-service provider.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has served the Quad Cities area since 1923. The Davenport-based company provides residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning service, repair and maintenance throughout the region.

Northwest's program includes scheduled maintenance options along with several defined member benefits. Members receive priority handling for routine and emergency service calls and are not charged after-hours or emergency dispatch fees while participating in the program.

Members also receive a 10% discount on Northwest plumbing, heating and cooling services for as long as the Service Partner relationship remains effective. The company specifies that the discount does not apply to equipment installations.

Heating and cooling plans include a scheduled system check. Routine maintenance provides an opportunity for a technician to inspect equipment and identify observable conditions that may require attention. While maintenance cannot eliminate the possibility of an unexpected breakdown or guarantee future repair savings, regular inspection can give homeowners additional information about the condition and operation of their systems.

The agreements are transferable. Northwest states that participating customers may transfer an agreement either to a new home or to the buyer of the home they are selling, giving customers flexibility when ownership or residence changes during the agreement period.

Northwest also provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee under which customers who are not fully satisfied are instructed to notify the company so it can address the issue. The company's published plan information does not state additional eligibility requirements or exclusions for that guarantee.

Service is performed by Northwest technicians whom the company describes as trained to care for customers, their homes and their equipment. Northwest also states that its technicians are drug-tested and background checked.

Together, the program's scheduled maintenance, priority handling, waived emergency dispatch fees, service discount and transferability provide practical reasons for homeowners to maintain an ongoing relationship with a service provider. For landlords and residential property owners, having an established company for recurring Quad Cities plumbing, heating and air conditioning maintenance may also simplify arranging service when a tenant reports a problem or when seasonal maintenance is due.

Monthly and annual payment choices provide different ways to budget for participation. Monthly billing spreads the cost over recurring payments, while annual billing allows customers to make a single payment. Customers select the applicable plumbing, heating or cooling service plan and then choose the billing arrangement they prefer.

The new online process is intended primarily to make the existing maintenance program easier to review and access. Homeowners can compare available service categories, see published plan benefits and pricing, and begin enrollment online on their own schedule.

The program also creates continuity between routine maintenance and future service needs. When technicians work with the same household over time, the company can develop familiarity with the property's plumbing, heating and cooling systems, while the homeowner has an established provider to contact when maintenance or repair is needed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y29haQgVRR0

The expanded online access is available to homeowners and property owners served by Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC in Davenport and throughout the Quad Cities service area, providing a digital option for enrolling in ongoing plumbing, heating and air conditioning maintenance coverage.

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For more information about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, contact the company here:



Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

Bill Durand

(563) 391-1344

bdurand@northwestmech.com

5885 Tremont Ave

Davenport, IA 52807