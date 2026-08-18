BSL Ultra-Clean HDPE Drum Performance: Validation G5-Grade Sulfuric Acid Metal Ion Leaching Consistently ≤10 ppt

Shanghai, China, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSL (Baoshili) recently released the results of its metal ion leaching validation conducted on its 200 L ultra-clean HDPE drum using G5-grade (96%) sulfuric acid. After eight months of continuous immersion in G5-grade sulfuric acid, the leaching concentration of each individual metal impurity remained below 10 ppt (parts per trillion), in compliance with the packaging, storage, and transportation requirements for G5-grade high-purity chemicals.





These results demonstrate BSL’s capabilities in raw material formulation and manufacturing process innovation. In addition to maintaining metal ion leaching at the ppt level, BSL’s ultra-clean HDPE drums deliver industry-leading performance in key parameters such as particle release and UV transmittance. To date, BSL has secured nearly 20 proprietary intellectual property rights for the ultra-clean HDPE drum, covering the drum body and related components.

The manufacture of ultra-clean HDPE drums involves significant technical barriers, and only a limited number of companies worldwide are capable of mass production. With continued advances in the core technologies behind its ultra-clean HDPE drums, BSL is rapidly expanding its presence in the high-end chemical packaging market.

BSL continues to expand its portfolio of ultra-clean chemical packaging solutions, with new products—including ultra-pure small-volume containers and photoresist packaging containers—to be introduced in stages.