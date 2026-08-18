NewtekOne Expands AI-Powered Client Support Platform with Glia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (“the Company” or “NewtekOne”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced the continued expansion of its client service platform with Glia, combining NewtekOne’s highly rated 24/7/365 client support model with advanced digital engagement and artificial intelligence.

NewtekOne currently uses Glia to proactively engage clients through chat, live on-camera interaction and secure CoBrowsing. Client service representatives can assist clients while they are navigating NewtekOne’s digital environment, securely view and navigate information with them, and bring additional specialists directly into an interaction when needed.

This weekend, NewtekOne launched Glia Voice, bringing telephone interactions onto the same platform and creating a unified environment across voice, chat, video and secure digital collaboration.

The expanded platform also provides NewtekOne with a foundation to deploy additional AI capabilities, including real-time agent coaching, client sentiment and interaction intelligence, contextual cues and prompts, and agentic AI capable of independently handling appropriate client requests while transferring more complex interactions to a NewtekOne representative with context intact.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of NewtekOne, commented, “We have invested in providing clients with highly rated, 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year support. We believe Glia’s banking artificial intelligence gives us the opportunity to make that support model substantially more informed and effective.

“Our representatives should have useful information available at the exact moment they are communicating with a client. That includes understanding prior interactions, identifying what the client may be trying to accomplish, recognizing sentiment, and providing relevant information or guidance during the conversation.”

NewtekOne expects its continued deployment of Glia technology to support:

Real-time coaching and guidance for client service representatives during live interactions.

Voice-of-the-customer and sentiment intelligence to identify recurring needs, concerns and service opportunities.

Contextual cues and prompts based on client activity and prior interactions.

Agentic AI agents capable of handling appropriate client requests and transitioning more complex matters to NewtekOne personnel.

Interaction intelligence to support training, quality review and continuous improvement across NewtekOne’s client service organization.





Sloane continued, “We do not view artificial intelligence as a replacement for human service. We believe its greatest value is in complementing our people. We can proactively engage a client online, securely CoBrowse with them, move the interaction to video or voice, and bring another specialist into the conversation when appropriate. AI adds another layer by helping our representatives understand the client and the interaction in real time. That combination supports our objective of providing independent business owners with knowledgeable, accessible and highly responsive service across banking, lending, payments, payroll, insurance and technology.”

“NewtekOne has raised the bar for business banking by proving you can deliver incredible, personal service without ever compromising on security. That’s exactly why we built Glia’s Banking AI platform,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. “We’re empowering institutions like NewtekOne to harness the real power of agentic AI while keeping trust, safety, and human connection at the absolute center of everything they do.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing and Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

About Glia

Glia is the #1 Banking AI platform, empowering community and regional financial institutions to create efficiencies, accelerate loan growth, drive deposits, and deliver experiences that win against megabanks and fintechs. Glia’s Banking AI platform is a central intelligence layer on top of existing tech stacks, activating an AI workforce of specialized agents that draw from banking data, interaction history, and integrated systems of record. These banking-trained agents automate workflows across voice and digital, from front office to back office, resulting in decreased operational costs and the Universal Banker model. Trusted by 700+ banks and credit unions for its ironclad security and reliability, Glia customers quickly and confidently put Banking AI to work with measurable results from day one. Learn more at glia.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.