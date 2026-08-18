Schouw & Co. exceeds the 10% threshold of treasury shares

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that on 18 August 2026, Schouw & Co. crossed the 10% threshold of the company’s treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme.

Following the transaction, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,504,076 treasury shares, corresponding to 10.02% of the total share capital and 10.02% of the total voting rights. The voting rights attached to the treasury shares cannot be exercised at the company’s general meetings.

The ongoing share buy-back programme will continue in accordance with the previously announced terms and conditions.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22.

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