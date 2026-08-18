Step2 Launches New Outdoor Holiday Décor for Halloween and Christmas

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, the leading manufacturer of play, patio, and pool products, is expanding its seasonal décor offerings with a new collection of customizable outdoor decorations designed to inspire creativity and complement any outdoor aesthetic. The collection features whimsical, eye-catching pieces for both Halloween and Christmas, giving families new ways to create memorable displays and celebrate the magic of the season year after year.

The collection builds on the success of the brand’s original 6-foot Outdoor Nutcracker Prince that launched last year and captured the attention of holiday decorators and social media audiences nationwide.

Building on that momentum, Step2 is introducing the following statement-making seasonal décor pieces including:

NEW HALLOWEEN DÉCOR:

NEW! Boo Buddy Halloween Ghost: bringing a touch of spooky charm to outdoor Halloween décor, this 3-foot-tall Boo Buddy whimsical ghost adds a playful statement to porches, yards, and seasonal displays. Crafted from durable resin for outdoor use, its charming design blends festive Halloween fun with a stylish aesthetic. Available in a 1pk or 2pk for $69.99-$129.99.

NEW! Orange Pumpkin Planter: this adorable pumpkin-inspired planter adds a festive pop to porches, patios, and yards while giving families the freedom to personalize their Halloween and fall displays. A jack-o'-lantern on one side and a classic pumpkin on the other keeps your home festive from the first signs of fall through Thanksgiving. Made from durable resin, it’s perfect for showcasing flowers, greenery, or creative seasonal arrangements, and doubles as a candy dish for Halloween night. Available for $44.99.

NEW! Spooky Spider Planter: this creepy-cute spider planter adds the perfect mix of spooky and playful style to any outdoor space. Made from durable resin, it’s designed to hold flowers, greenery, or seasonal arrangements while also doubling as a candy dish for Halloween night. Available for $44.99.

CHRISTMAS DÉCOR:

Giant 6-Foot Paintable Nutcracker Prince: this life-sized Nutcracker Prince feels like it stepped right out of a storybook and captured the attention of decorators nationwide last year. Standing nearly 6-feet tall, this nutcracker is made of durable white resin, giving homeowners the chance to get creative with spray paint, traditional paint and other decorative ideas. Available for $149.99.

NEW! 4-Foot Paintable Nutcracker Prince Jr.: this Nutcracker Prince Jr. joins the original Nutcracker Prince to give homeowners a versatile new size option for creating magical holiday displays. Perfect for entryways, living rooms or smaller porches, this charming piece brings fun holiday style to any space. Available for $79.99.

NEW! Paintable Outdoor Christmas Ornament Topiary: already a best-seller, the Ornament Topiary brings festive charm and customizable style to any corner of the home. Featuring a paintable white resin finish, these versatile pieces can add seasonal flair to front porch planters, entryways and more. Available for $69.99.

NEW! Paintable Large 3-Pack Outdoor Christmas Ornaments: the oversized ornaments can be used inside or outside to add a touch of holiday magic to any space. Each large ornament can glow from within for an even cozier holiday feel. These durable ornaments are meant to be a part of holiday decorating traditions year after year. Available for $79.99.

NEW! Large Outdoor 3-Piece Christmas JOY Letter Decorations: available in both white and red resin, these JOY Letters add a cheerful statement to any holiday display, creating a memorable backdrop for holiday celebrations, family photos and traditions year after year. Available for $149.99.

NEW! Paintable Large 3-Piece Outdoor Christmas Village: the new Christmas Village is a festive, customizable holiday display featuring a church and two Victorian-style houses. With charming details and durable design, it delivers the perfect blend of nostalgia and holiday cheer. Available for $149.99.

"The response to our 6-foot Outdoor Nutcracker exceeded our expectations, with families embracing it as a centerpiece of their holiday traditions," said Kelly Pezley, Chief Revenue Officer at Step2. "We listened to our consumers’ excitement and demand for more outdoor décor and are thrilled to introduce this year’s collection of memorable Step2 holiday displays that can all be customized.”

The Step2 Outdoor Holiday Décor collection is crafted to withstand outdoor elements and are all available on Step2.com, Amazon and select retail partners. For more information on Step2, or their holiday décor line, visit www.step2.com or follow them on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok, X , YouTube , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children’s and home products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring fun and style to your home for many years to come.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com

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