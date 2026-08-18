Hoag First in California to Bring Radiation-Reducing Technology to Complex Vascular Care

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoag announced today that it is the first hospital in California to clinically implement Philips LumiGuide technology for endovascular surgery. The technology allows Hoag physicians to use light-based imaging instead of X-rays to visualize devices inside the body, which reduces radiation exposure for patients while giving surgeons greater precision during minimally invasive procedures.

These procedures require physicians to insert a catheter and guidewire into a blood vessel and carefully maneuver them to the area being treated. Precision is vital, yet conventional imaging relies on two-dimensional, black-and-white fluoroscopy. The enhanced visuals allow physicians to navigate more efficiently, resulting in shorter procedure times. Combined with reduced radiation exposure, these improvements help reduce the overall burden of treatment for patients undergoing endovascular procedures.

“This milestone is not just a technological investment; it’s a symbol of Hoag’s commitment to innovation and infrastructure that helps us better care for the Orange County community,” said Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, Division Chief of Vascular Surgery at Hoag. “As Hoag continues to grow its heart and vascular programs, adopting advanced technologies allows us to deliver safer, more precise care while giving patients access to leading-edge care close to home.”

This investment exemplifies Hoag’s ongoing commitment to advancing its heart and vascular programs by bringing innovative technologies to Orange County. Hoag currently uses LumiGuide technology for complex aortic aneurysm repairs, with future applications anticipated across other advanced vascular procedures.

Learn more about Hoag’s advanced, patient-centered heart care.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 17 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of healthcare services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women’s health, and orthopedics through Hoag’s affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

Contact:

Chelsea Kottke

Email: ckottke@cornerstonecomms.com