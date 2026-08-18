Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Sells Out Another Stage Early, Tracing Dogecoin's Path Before Its Big Run





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto (PEPETO) , a crypto running on the Ethereum network, has announced a new presale stage is open after the round before it sold out early, with more than $10.4 million raised and a holder count near 40,000. What can entries this early become? Dogecoin already answered: it turned $1,000 into $365,000 between March 2020 and May 2021, per CoinGecko, and every dollar went to buyers positioned before the crowd learned the ticker.

That is why the most expensive mistake in crypto is not a bad trade, it is the presale watched and skipped. Ethereum wrote the same lesson from the other side: its first backers bought through a presale before a single exchange carried the ticker, and everyone who waited spent years doing the math on what an early entry would have become.

Crypto News Update: Another Round Gone Early, Demand Rolled Into This One

The update is simple: the last stage beats its own timeline, and a fresh one is taking entries. Pepeto's presale moves in phases, each completed stage lifting the token price for the next, so participation is recorded step by step across the schedule.

The speed of those completions repeats a pattern every cycle of crypto news ends up covering. The market's biggest outcomes started at the presale stage, because tokens this early carry valuations small enough to leave room that large caps, already counted in tens of billions, can no longer provide. Dogecoin proved it from the meme side, $0.002 in March 2020, $0.73 fourteen months later. The buyers who did best in past cycles were positioned before their projects ever reached an exchange, and with analysts calling current conditions the setup of a wider recovery, attention is flowing back to early Ethereum projects. Dogecoin was a cheap, unlisted joke when its biggest winners bought it. Pepeto is unlisted and at its earliest pricing today, with machinery Dogecoin never carried.

Pepeto holds the middle of that attention. Fresh holders arrive daily, the name spreads across communities and coverage each week, and every recent stage has closed quicker than the one before, through a stretch when most of the market went quiet. Staking keeps the base engaged, paying presale wallets 168% APY from the moment tokens lock, so early positions add token count all through development.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

What Sits Under the Numbers: The Ethereum Build Behind Pepeto (PEPETO)

The presale writes the headlines, but the product holds Pepeto up. The project runs on Ethereum through EVM Layer 2 technology, a second layer sitting above Ethereum, fully compatible with its apps, pushing transactions through faster and cheaper while the base chain secures everything.

The platform is three tools. First, an exchange with zero fees that runs through the PEPETO token, tying platform activity straight to the coin. Second, a bridge joining Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana in one route, cutting the extra steps out of transfers. Third, AI screening that reviews tokens before any swap completes, a security check placed exactly where trades happen.

Since all trading routes through PEPETO, each new user the exchange wins becomes new demand for the coin, and when demand climbs against a supply that cannot grow, the outcome is the oldest lesson crypto teaches. Growth in the platform and value in the token rise together by design, so a presale entry stands to carry everything the platform later becomes, the dynamic that rewarded early backers of exchange tokens in past cycles, and the one early Dogecoin buyers lived without any product at all.

The roadmap places the platform launch alongside the token's release, so the exchange, the bridge, and every listing on the plan go live while presale buyers still hold the lowest pricing this token will ever show.

Conclusion

This is not a quick-flip token. Pepeto is built for the long game: staking at 168% APY, a fee-free exchange powered by the coin, a bridge across chains, and AI screening on every contract, real machinery under the meme skin.

Reports keep circulating that two tier-1 exchange debuts are already locked in behind closed doors, the CoinMarketCap pre-listing page is live for anyone to verify, and exchange rules hold the team quiet until the moment arrives. One more stage is gone, and its pricing went with it. The lowest entry left is the one still on the table, and every trader reading this crypto news already knows how the Dogecoin version of the story ended, for the people who moved, and for the people who watched.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.