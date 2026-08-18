Three XPO Drivers Earn Top Awards at 2026 National Truck Driving Championships

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced that three of its drivers earned top honors at the 2026 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC).



Chris Poynor of Pasco, Washington, placed first in the 3-Axle class. An accomplished competitor, Chris was named Grand Champion of the 2026 Washington Truck Driving Championships and previously won two national titles in the Twins class. He has driven more than two million consecutive accident-free miles over his 27-year career with XPO.



Two other XPO drivers earned spots on the podium at this year’s national championships:



Dave May (Buffalo, New York): Placed second in the Straight Truck class. A U.S. Army veteran, Dave made his 15 th appearance at nationals and has served as a captain on America’s Road Team.

Placed second in the Straight Truck class. A U.S. Army veteran, Dave made his 15 appearance at nationals and has served as a captain on America’s Road Team. Jeff Halford (Boise, Idaho): Placed third in the 3-Axle class. Jeff has driven for XPO for more than 30 years and returned to nationals for the 14th time. He has also served as a captain on America’s Road Team.

Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said, “Congratulations to Chris, Dave and Jeff for their outstanding performances at NTDC. We’re proud of them and of all 36 XPO drivers who competed at nationals this year. Their skill, professionalism and commitment to safety represent the best of our industry.”



36 XPO drivers from 23 states competed in the 2026 NTDC, hosted by the American Trucking Associations (ATA) in Pittsburgh from August 11-14. Each driver qualified by winning one of nine vehicle classes at their state truck driving championships and maintaining an accident-free driving record for at least one year prior to the competition.



A complete overview of XPO’s national qualifiers can be found at https://bit.ly/XPO-NTDC26.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 586 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com



