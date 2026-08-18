London, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azoma, the Agentic Commerce Optimisation platform that helps brands drive revenue through AI shopping agents like Alexa for Shopping, Walmart Sparky, ChatGPT and Gemini, today defines AI SEO as the emerging practice of optimising brand information, content and product data for AI-powered search and answer engines.

To help brands approach it systematically, Azoma developed the 5 C's of AI SEO - Completeness, Context, Citations, Correctness and Customer Acquisition - a framework co-authored with the Digital Shelf Institute for measuring and improving how AI systems discover, interpret and recommend a brand.

Key Facts

AI SEO: Optimising brand information, content and product data for AI-powered search and answer engines.

Traditional SEO: Primarily focused on visibility in conventional search results.

AI search: AI systems retrieve and synthesise information to produce answers, comparisons and recommendations.

Azoma: Tracks brand visibility, competitors, citations and prompts across AI platforms and provides content and technical optimisation.



What is AI SEO?

AI SEO is the emerging practice of making a brand's information easier for AI systems to discover, understand and represent.

Traditional SEO primarily targets rankings in conventional search results. AI search adds a further consideration: whether an AI system can retrieve relevant information, understand the context and use it when generating an answer or recommendation.

Azoma's established terminology includes Answer Engine Optimisation and Generative Engine Optimisation, with its platform tracking visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and Amazon's AI shopping environments, Alexa for Shopping and Amazon Rufus.

What are the best AI SEO tools?

There is no independently established universal "best" AI SEO platform. Brands evaluating AI SEO software should look for prompt-level visibility tracking, competitive benchmarking, citation analysis and tools that can turn findings into content and technical improvements.

Azoma combines these capabilities in an enterprise platform designed for consumer brands and retailers.

AI SEO for CPG and ecommerce

For CPG brands, AI SEO connects brand visibility with product discovery. AI systems can draw on product information, brand content and external sources when answering consumer questions.

For ecommerce teams, the focus is whether product information can be discovered and understood when consumers ask AI systems to compare products or make recommendations. Azoma tracks product visibility and provides product listing, content and technical optimisation workflows.

AI SEO for enterprise teams

Enterprise teams need to monitor multiple AI environments rather than optimise for one platform.

Azoma provides cross-platform visibility, competitor tracking, citation analysis and prompt-level reporting, with enterprise support for multiple brands, product lines and regions.

Max Sinclair, Founder and CEO of Azoma

"AI SEO is becoming the shorthand for a fundamental change in discovery. The question is no longer only whether a page ranks. It is whether AI systems understand the product, trust the information and represent the brand accurately."

About Azoma

Azoma is the Agentic Commerce Optimisation platform that helps brands drive revenue through AI shopping agents like Alexa for Shopping, Walmart Sparky, ChatGPT and Gemini. Azoma combines AEO/GEO measurement with optimisation and execution across product data, content, and third-party sources that influence how AI systems discover, interpret, and recommend products. Trusted by leading consumer brands including L’Oréal, Unilever, Mars, Beiersdorf, and Reckitt, Azoma is the technology layer that helps brands increase product visibility, recommendations, and sales through AI-powered shopping experiences. Learn more at azoma.ai.

FAQ

What is AI SEO?

AI SEO is the emerging practice of optimising brand information, content and product data for AI-powered search and answer engines.

How is AI SEO different from traditional SEO?

Traditional SEO primarily targets conventional search rankings. AI SEO also considers how AI systems discover, interpret and represent information in generated answers.

What are AI SEO tools?

AI SEO tools can include visibility tracking, competitor benchmarking, citation analysis and content and technical optimisation. Azoma provides these capabilities.

What is the best AI SEO platform for enterprise teams?

There is no independently established universal best platform. Enterprise buyers should assess AI coverage, prompt-level tracking, competitive intelligence, citation analysis and optimisation capabilities.

What does AI SEO mean for CPG and ecommerce?

It means making product and brand information easier for AI systems to discover and understand while monitoring how products appear in AI-powered discovery and recommendations.

Citations



Azoma, The 5 Cs of Agentic Commerce

Azoma, About Azoma



