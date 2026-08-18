U.S. Rep. George Whitesides Joins FHLBank San Francisco for Affordable Housing Roundtable

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) joined the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco), member financial institutions serving residents across Northern Los Angeles County, local housing leaders and community organizations for an affordable housing roundtable focused on expanding housing supply and improving affordability in the region. Hosted at Logix Federal Credit Union, the discussion explored strategies to advance housing development through public-private partnerships and address financing and regulatory challenges that constrain the production of affordable housing.

“Too many families in our communities are struggling to find housing they can afford,” said Rep. Whitesides. “Our roundtable discussion brought together housing providers, lenders, community organizations and local leaders to identify practical solutions that can help expand housing supply, reduce barriers to development and create more opportunities for people to live and work in the communities they call home. In Congress, I’ve fought for legislation that would make housing more affordable, and I’m proud to continue that work with these partners.”

Participants emphasized the importance of continued investment in housing finance programs and stronger collaboration among policymakers, lenders and community organizations to help close funding gaps and expand housing opportunities.

“Addressing the affordable housing shortage requires strong partnerships among policymakers, financial institutions and community organizations,” said Winthrop Watson, president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “By working together, we can help expand housing opportunities, support new development and address the growing affordability challenges facing communities across our region.”

FHLBank San Francisco supports affordable housing initiatives across its district of California, Arizona, and Nevada. Earlier this year, the Bank committed up to $45.7 million in voluntary grant funding for 2026, doubling the bank’s voluntary contribution rate from approximately 5% to 10% of prior-year net income. This increased commitment will significantly expand support for affordable housing supply, homeownership opportunities and community development across its three-state district.

Ana Fonseca, CEO of Logix Federal Credit Union, discussed the role financial institutions can play in addressing housing affordability challenges through lending programs, partnerships and community investment.

“At Logix, we believe financial well-being begins with a stable, affordable place to call home,” said Fonseca. “As Southern California continues to face significant housing challenges, we are committed to working with partners to expand homeownership opportunities and help middle-income families and members of the workforce achieve their housing goals.”

In addition to Rep. Whitesides and his staff, roundtable participants included:

Laura Archuleta, Jamboree Housing Corp. and FHLBank San Francisco board member

Anabel Cuevas, FHLBank San Francisco

Stephanie Cuevas, California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

Ana Fonseca, Logix Credit Union and FHLBank San Francisco board member

Lori Gay, Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles and FHLBank San Francisco board member

Kelly Gear, FHLBank San Francisco

Irma Gorrocino, California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

Lorraine Kindred, National CORE

Melissa Pederson, Wescom Financial

Carter Pope, Edwards Federal Credit Union

Ondré Seltzer, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation

Brent Tercero, SchoolsFirst Credit Union

Winthrop Watson, FHLBank San Francisco



Since the Affordable Housing Program's inception in 1990, FHLBank San Francisco has awarded $1.48 billion in grants, helping support the development of nearly 160,000 affordable homes across its district. Together, the 11 regional Federal Home Loan banks represent one of the nation's largest privately capitalized sources of grant funding for affordable housing.

Learn more about FHLBank San Francisco's affordable housing roundtables and efforts to support housing solutions across Arizona, California and Nevada.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.