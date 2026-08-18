MedCerts and CSU Pueblo Launch Partnership to Bring Career-Ready Healthcare and IT Credentials to Colorado's Regional Workforce

PUEBLO, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts , a nationally recognized leader in online career training and a Stride, Inc. company, has partnered with Colorado State University Pueblo 's Division of Extended Studies to expand access to in-demand certifications for learners across Colorado's underserved rural communities.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment in short-term credentials grew 6.6% in 2025, outpacing both associate and bachelor's degree programs. CSU Pueblo is responding to that demand by offering a direct pathway into the healthcare and IT workforce with MedCerts programs that train students for industry-recognized credentials.

"Our collaboration with MedCerts enables CSU Pueblo's Division of Extended Studies to expand access to high-quality, short-term credentials in some of Colorado's most underserved communities," said Hawley Young, Rural Outreach & Partnerships Specialist at CSU Pueblo. "This partnership puts workforce-aligned training directly in front of students who need it most — helping them gain the skills employers are actively looking for."



As part of Stride, Inc.’s portfolio of education brands, MedCerts equips individuals with healthcare and IT skills and certifications that can make career education more accessible than ever. With interactive online learning, expert instruction, and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success.

"At MedCerts, our mission is to create pathways into healthcare and IT beyond a traditional degree. CSU Pueblo's reach into rural Colorado makes them the right partner to help us get there. Together, we can help more students gain access to life-changing career opportunities," said Jennifer Kolb, Vice President of Partnerships and Workforce Development at MedCerts.

For more information about this partnership, please visit: https://csupueblo.medcerts.com/

About CSU Pueblo

Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo is a regional comprehensive university and a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) located in Southern Colorado. With an enrollment of over 4,000 students, the university offers more than 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in fields like engineering, business, nursing, and the sciences. Known for its diverse, first-generation student body, CSU Pueblo provides a transformative educational experience that prepares students for leadership, innovation, and success in a rapidly changing global economy.

About MedCerts

MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc . , a leader in online education. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

For MedCerts

Stride, Inc. Corporate Communications

press@k12.com

Julianna Cervi for CSU Pueblo

Marketing Specialist

julianna.cervi@csupueblo.edu

