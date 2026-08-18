Pardu Exclusive: WWE's The Undertaker Gets Scathing Return Challenge as 'Deadman' by Multi-Faceted Celebrity and Undefeated Boxer, Trained by Great Uncle Killer Kowalski

DEATH VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardu Productions today announces that its exclusive cover story and interview with Marc Mysterio is now live at https://www.parduproductions.com/ . In the article, the multi-faceted celebrity declared his retirement from both the music and boxing business to return to the family business of Professional Wrestling.







The Irish-Canadian multi-platinum Billboard-charting artist (collaborations with Flo Rida, Avicii, David Guetta; 81 million+ Amazon streams) and undefeated boxer (Pro: 3-0, 2 KOs; Amateur: 10-0, 1 No Contest) announces he is returning to the squared circle after being trained as a teen and young adult by his Great Uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Walter “Killer” Kowalski—the first man to bodyslam André the Giant and trainer of Triple H, Kofi Kingston, Big John Studd and others.

Legendary 2010 WBC Trainer of the Year Gabriel “Gabby” Sarmiento (who guided Sergio Martínez to middleweight glory and worked with Kiko Martínez) will accompany him as Ringside Advisor and manager.

At the epicenter of this violent evolution stands WWE main roster ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Sharing a 20-year history with Mysterio that dates back to co-writing and collaborating during her tenure with major-label band Lillix (including the track “DYKWK (Do You Really Know”), Taylor occupies a unique, unshakeable role: can she prevent the Marc Mysterio heel turn and fight for his soul?

Critically, Mysterio admits the match is not a done deal yet, noting the challenge is strictly subject to contract: “There will be paperwork to do, as I am not on the WWE roster yet, but look at my newest pics on X; I’m ready now, chair or not,” Mysterio concedes. “WWE Czar Nick Khan has my number from his agent days working with ESPN hosts, and Gabriel Sarmiento will continue as my manager—a package deal.”

Will The Deadman don his hat one more time to defend his honor? Can Alicia Taylor successfully pull him back from the edge of absolute darkness before a full-blown heel turn?





Read the full exclusive cover story, interview with Marc Mysterio and Gabriel Sarmiento, and complete details now at https://www.parduproductions.com/ . Stay tuned for further updates.

Contact:

Les Francis

legal@parduproductions.com

www.parduproductions.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26b1380c-dd61-456b-b1ec-825c67afa1b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c475d89-fa45-46db-a900-af03809171bf