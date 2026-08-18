Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Prediction Drops to $60k as Moonberg Crypto Presale Surges





ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news around Bitcoin has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, apart from the launch of a new Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Canada, which may help explain the poor price action. The general Bitcoin price prediction, based on fundamental analysis and technical signals, increasingly suggests that a drop below $62,000 may be possible.

In contrast to the bearish BTC price action, the Moonberg crypto presale has seen considerable demand. The second stage is now well on its way to filling, paving the way for the next $MBX price increase. The demand for the Moonberg AI-native crypto trading terminal and its native token comes as there appears to be a growing weakness in the previously powerful trend whereby a BTC price drop would negatively impact presales.

Bitcoin Price Predictions: $60K Drop Looms Large

Earlier in August, it appeared that Bitcoin was on the cusp of breaking out and pushing above $66,000, which many analysts see as a key resistance level. Unfortunately for the bulls, the price was once again rejected above $65,000 before dropping toward $63,000, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovered near its all-time high. The short-term chart continues to form lower highs, while BTC remains below its 50-day simple moving average. This suggests that sellers still control the wider trend.

For now, $63,000 is holding as support. However, a daily close below $62,000 could accelerate the decline by triggering stop-loss orders and liquidations. This would leave $60,000 as the next major level of psychological support.

Several Bitcoin price forecasts suggest that a move toward $60,000 may be close to the bottom of the current decline. CoinCodex has published a September average target above $82,000, while Benzinga has covered forecasts targeting $80,000. For now, however, the bears remain in control, and there is no obvious catalyst to reverse the short-term trend.





Moonberg Crypto Presale Stage 2 Draws to a Close

The second stage of the $MBX presale is now well over 70% filled following a steady stream of buys and a handful of whale purchases. Demand for $MBX does not appear to have been dampened by the poor BTC price action, possibly for two reasons. First, the technology underlying the token’s value, the Moonberg AI-native trading terminal, is already live and used by thousands of traders. Second, there is minimal competition in the crypto presale market, where most projects are meme-focused and lack testable utility.

How Does Moonberg Plan to Become a Leading Crypto Trading Terminal?

Moonberg is an AI-native terminal designed for active crypto traders and quants who are especially interested in using AI across multiple blockchains. Users can research and execute strategies without writing code or switching between different terminals and websites. The terminal analyzes 53.4 billion data points covering more than 76 million tokens and presents this information through a single interface, allowing traders to make faster decisions and adjust their AI agents accordingly. Wallet X-Ray examines holdings and transaction histories, while Sentinel helps users identify suspicious tokens, contracts, and wallet activity.

Although the native $MBX token is still in presale, all the terminal features mentioned above can already be used and tested. This means the underlying utility is live, unlike most presale projects. After the token generation event (TGE), $MBX will pay for advanced agents, premium intelligence, and additional computing power. It will also reduce platform fees and provide priority access to new tools. Users can earn tokens through marketplace activity, cashback, and referrals, while holders will be able to vote on future features and data layers.

Ultimately, the future of $MBX rests on Moonberg’s ability to become a leading all-in-one AI-native alternative to separate platforms such as Nansen, Dune, and TradingView.

New Bitcoin-Linked ETF Goes Live, but Price Impact Is Minimal

In what has been a very slow week for Bitcoin crypto news, a new Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) announcement has been the leading feature. According to reports from CoinTelegraph , two new ETF funds were launched in Canada, including the iShares Equity + Bitcoin ETF Portfolio (IBQT). The fund targets a 3% Bitcoin allocation alongside equities and other assets.

IBQT is a diversified portfolio with limited Bitcoin exposure rather than a pure spot BTC ETF. Its launch supports the institutional adoption narrative, but it has not reversed Bitcoin’s bearish short-term trend.





Final Thoughts

Bitcoin has always recovered from its slumps. Even in 2022, when it plummeted below $20,000, it eventually roared back to life. Nonetheless, the current downtrend has been painful for holders. Although the ETF news shows that institutions thinking in the long term still strongly believe in its potential to become a leading global asset, BTC remains locked in a downtrend for now.

The $MBX presale has continued to gather momentum even as the broader crypto market has struggled. The first stage sold out within hours, and Stage 2 is nearing completion. This shows that there is plenty of demand for presales with demonstrable utility, regardless of broader market volatility.

FAQs

Could Bitcoin fall below $60,000?

Bitcoin could fall below $60,000 if it loses support at $63,000 and records a daily close beneath $62,000. Such a move could trigger stop-loss orders and liquidations, increasing selling pressure. BTC would need to recover above $65,000 and then break $66,000 to weaken the bearish case.

Why is demand for the $MBX presale growing?

Demand appears to be supported by the Moonberg terminal’s existing utility. Traders can already test its on-chain analysis, wallet intelligence, risk monitoring, backtesting, and no-code AI-agent tools. $MBX will eventually provide access to advanced features and additional AI computing resources within this live ecosystem.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.