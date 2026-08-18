Find Your Dream Countertop with MSI’s Newest Q™ Colors

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is expanding its Q™ collection with three sophisticated new colors inspired by the beauty of natural stone.

Designed to meet today's most sought-after design trends, the latest Q™ colors feature distinctive veining and warm neutral palettes. These new additions combine graceful style with the durability and low maintenance homeowners and designers expect from engineered surfaces.





Explore these fresh and exciting new introductions:

Calacatta Aravine™ showcases dramatic ribbons of soft chocolate and warm blonde veining.

Calacatta Rivessa™ features long, flowing soft light gray veins with touches of golden blonde.

Serataj™ embodies Taj Mahal Quartzite’s unique beauty with delicate, interweaving veins against a rich, creamy backdrop, available with a brushed finish for a natural, muted look.





"Today's homeowners are embracing warmer palettes, natural textures, and organic movement in their interiors," said Emily Holle, Senior Director of Trend and Design at MSI. "With these new Q colors, we've combined sought-after design elements with the durability, easy maintenance, and innovation that have made MSI a trusted leader in countertops."

Whether designing a modern kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom, or statement commercial space, MSI's newest Q colors come in both 2 cm and 3 cm slabs and offer the beauty of natural stone with the everyday performance—resisting stains, scratches, and requiring minimal maintenance.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for the Q™ Studio Collection in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of engineered surfaces, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4c5eba6-fa17-46d8-af23-111746c955ce