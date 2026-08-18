Total Wireless Expands Partnership with Western Union, Bringing Financial Services to Retail Locations Nationwide





NEW YORK and DENVER, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Wireless today announced an expanded partnership with Western Union, bringing a suite of Western Union’s financial services to the Total Wireless retail footprint nationwide. Services begin in select stores today and will expand to additional Total Wireless locations across the country through the end of 2026, giving communities greater access to money transfers, bill pay and money orders at participating locations.

Eligible Total Wireless customers on MAX 5G BYO, MAX 5G and ALL ACCESS plans continue to receive one fee-free Western Union money transfer, on us, each month. The benefit can be redeemed through Western Union's website, mobile app and participating Total Wireless stores.

"Our stores are gathering places in the communities we serve," said David Kim, President of Verizon Value. "By adding Western Union to the retail experience, we're expanding access to everyday financial services for everyone. Whether customers need to send money, pay bills, or purchase money orders, they can now do it at Total Wireless, right alongside getting the reliable 5G connectivity they count on. That's what it means to put community first."

The retail expansion builds on Total Wireless' June launch as the first U.S. wireless carrier to offer monthly money transfers at no additional cost, extending the brand's commitment to delivering meaningful value beyond connectivity.



What’s Available

Services for All Customers: Bill pay, money order, and money transfer services are available to all customers at standard Western Union rates.

Bill pay, money order, and money transfer services are available to all customers at standard Western Union rates. Plan Benefit: Eligible Total Wireless MAX 5G BYO, MAX 5G and ALL ACCESS customers continue to receive one monthly fee-free Western Union transfer on us.

Eligible Total Wireless MAX 5G BYO, MAX 5G and ALL ACCESS customers continue to receive one monthly fee-free Western Union transfer on us. How to Access: Online at westernunion.com, through the Western Union app, or in person at participating Total Wireless stores.

Online at westernunion.com, through the Western Union app, or in person at participating Total Wireless stores. Global Reach: Send to 200+ countries and territories backed by Western Union's network of more than 360,000 payout locations worldwide.

"Millions of customers rely on Western Union to move money across borders with speed and confidence,” said Jesse Mory, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Western Union. “By bringing our services to Total Wireless stores, we're meeting more customers where they already shop and expanding access to reliable, convenient financial services. This partnership strengthens our presence in communities where our customers live and work."

For more information, visit a local Total Wireless store or https://www.totalwireless.com/m/extras/western-union

Western Union fee-free transfer benefit valid once per month for eligible Total Wireless plan customers. Applies to Western Union transfer fee only. Exchange rates and applicable taxes/surcharges apply. Money transfers, bill pay and money order services are available to all customers at standard Western Union rates.

About Total Wireless

Total Wireless is a fast-growing, no-contract wireless provider covered by the Verizon 5G network, with 2,000 exclusive stores across the country. On a mission to raise the bar in prepaid wireless, Total Wireless offers more value than any other no-contract provider, with plans featuring unlimited data and access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband network, prices guaranteed for five years (taxes and fees included), select free 5G phones with qualifying purchase plans, and more. A community-centric brand, Total Wireless is proud to support neighborhoods across the country through its Total Spark program, empowering local nonprofits with grants to support working students. Total Wireless is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit westernunion.com .

Western Union contact: media@westernunion.com

Verizon Value Brands contact: alison.hemmings@verizon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b94b9e16-ee72-4c8f-88a8-d75d8afbd960