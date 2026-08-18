Blockchain Life Returns to Dubai — Featuring the Debut of AI Future!

Join Blockchain Life in Dubai on December 1–2, 2026!
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 1–2, 2026, Blockchain Life 2026 returns to Dubai for one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on Web3, cryptocurrency, mining, and AI.
The event will bring together 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries, 200+ world-class speakers, 200+ booths at expo, 3 dedicated stages, and the debut of AI Future - a brand-new track exploring the next generation of AI.
Why attend Blockchain Life?
- A full week of high-impact networking with the industry’s biggest names: 2 days of the Blockchain Life Forum, hundreds of side events, exclusive business & private meetups, and the Formula 1 Grand Prix Finale.
- 200+ industry-leading speakers, including crypto whales, founders and C-level executives from top exchanges and leading Web3 projects, prominent investors, Tier 1 funds, AI innovators, and legendary traders.
- 200+ leading companies at one of the largest industry’s expo - from major crypto exchanges and mining firms to Web3 pioneers, AI developers, and cutting-edge startups.
- The Debut of AI Future, a dedicated Forum exploring the future of AI, emerging trends, breakthrough robotics, and the convergence of AI, blockchain, and business.
- The legendary Blockchain Life Afterparty at one of the world’s premier nightclubs, featuring a globally recognized headlining artist.
- Startup Pitch & Blockchain Life Awards, where promising startups gain exposure and the industry’s leading companies are recognized for their achievements.
Book now at early bird price! Save 10% on your ticket with promo code: EASYPRWIRE
https://blockchain-life.com/?utm_source=easyprwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=EASYPRWIRE#tickets-row
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Disclaimer: This is an Event Partner post and should not be treated as news/advice.