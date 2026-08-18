Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 to 13 August 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

18 August 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 10 to 13 August 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Aug-26FR000007329813 00039,2182XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Aug-26FR00000732983 00039,0990CEUX
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Aug-26FR000007329813 30038,3778XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Aug-26FR00000732983 00038,4066CEUX
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Aug-26FR000007329813 30038,3115XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Aug-26FR00000732983 00038,2834CEUX
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Aug-26FR000007329813 09838,6941XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Aug-26FR00000732983 00038,6935CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 08 18_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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