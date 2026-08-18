Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 to 13 August 2026)

18 August 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 10 to 13 August 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Aug-26 FR0000073298 13 000 39,2182 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Aug-26 FR0000073298 3 000 39,0990 CEUX IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Aug-26 FR0000073298 13 300 38,3778 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Aug-26 FR0000073298 3 000 38,4066 CEUX IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Aug-26 FR0000073298 13 300 38,3115 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Aug-26 FR0000073298 3 000 38,2834 CEUX IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Aug-26 FR0000073298 13 098 38,6941 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Aug-26 FR0000073298 3 000 38,6935 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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