Pat Tillman Foundation, GOVX, and America’s VetDogs Unite to Co-Raise Future Service Dog Honoring Army Ranger and Former NFL Player Pat Tillman

Smithtown, NY, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHOTOS OF TILLMAN CAN BE FOUND HERE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, AUGUST 18, 2026 (Smithtown, NY) – America’s VetDogs, a New York-based national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members, is thrilled to partner with the Pat Tillman Foundation, a national nonprofit empowering military service members, veterans, and spouses through scholarships, leadership development, and a supportive community and GOVX, a members-only platform that provides exclusive savings and benefits to military members, veterans, first responders, and other public service professionals, to co-raise a future service dog named “Tillman.”

Tillman is a 10-week-old, male yellow Labrador Retriever puppy, and namesake of Pat Tillman, an American professional football player who left the NFL to enlist in the U.S. Army after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He is widely remembered for his military service, leadership, and sacrifice.

For the next 16 to 18 months, Tillman will frequent the Pat Tillman Foundation and GOVX administrative offices, community events, and act as an ambassador for veteran services at Chicago-based professional sporting events, which will all be part of his basic training to mold him into a calm and confident future service dog. When Tillman completes his puppy-raising journey he’ll return to America’s VetDogs’ national headquarters in New York where he will be custom-trained and matched with a veteran, first responder, or active-duty service member with disabilities, at no cost to them.

“We are honored to partner with the Pat Tillman Foundation and GOVX to co-raise puppy Tillman, so that we can raise awareness of the life-changing services America’s VetDogs provides to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders at no cost to them,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Pat Tillman’s legacy of service and sacrifice continues to inspire us. We’re proud to honor his memory through a future service dog that will one day help someone live with greater independence and confidence.”

“America’s VetDogs came to us with this idea, and we knew GOVX was the perfect partner to bring it to life. Tillman will spend the next year and a half with our organizations, teams, and partners, getting comfortable everywhere he goes,” said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation. “Then he goes to work for a deserving veteran. We could not be more excited to be part of it.”

“GOVX exists to serve those who serve, and this partnership is a powerful example of what can happen when organizations with that shared mission come together,” said Aaron Pelander, Chief Brand Officer of GOVX. “Pat Tillman's legacy continues to inspire generations of military members and veterans, and we're honored to help carry that legacy forward by supporting Tillman's journey to becoming a future service dog. We hope this partnership not only changes one life through the gift of a service dog but also shines a brighter light on the incredible work being done by both the Pat Tillman Foundation and America's VetDogs on behalf of the service community.”

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog; however, all of America’s VetDogs’ services are provided at no charge to the individual. To learn more, visit VetDogs.org.

ABOUT AMERICA’S VETDOGS

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility and companionship to veterans, active-duty service members, and first-responders (including fire, place, and emergency medical personnel) with disabilities. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in this mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through the flagship marketplace, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 12M+ members with their own storefront. More than 2K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With the proprietary verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 5K brands currently utilize GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within an engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference.

In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To date, over $3M has been donated through the GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION

Inspired by Pat Tillman’s decision to leave the NFL and serve in the United States Army, the Pat Tillman Foundation’s mission is to unite and empower remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. Invest in the next generation of leaders at donate.ptf.org.

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