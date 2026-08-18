EV Interest Climbs as Gas Price Uncertainty Pushes Families Toward Electric SUVs

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) With ongoing uncertainty surrounding global oil prices, more U.S. consumers are buying and showing more interest in electric vehicles (EVs). The shift comes as car shoppers weigh fuel costs, improving affordability and a growing number of family-friendly electric SUVs.

According to Spectrum News, EV sales increased in the first quarter of this year. In the same time frame, interest in new EVs increased 16%, and interest in used EVs increased by 30%. As families look for opportunities to ditch the gas pump without sacrificing power or space, new all-electric options create a compelling argument for families to turn to EVs.

For those looking to offset their weekly fuel up, the 2026 Kia EV9 can save drivers around $1,800 to $3,400 per year compared to gas-powered SUVs. Cars.com named the 2026 Kia EV9 the Best Electric Vehicle of 2026 for the second consecutive year.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“The Kia EV9 stood out because it delivers everything we want from a modern electric SUV — strong real-world range, fast charging, excellent space and comfort, and smart flexibility across the lineup,” said Mike Hanley, Sr. Road Test Editor, Cars.com.

For those who aren’t ready to switch to a fully electric vehicle, Kia has expanded its hybrid options. The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid adds horsepower and updated design features, while the Kia Telluride model offers a hybrid version for the first time with a total driving range of up to 637 miles on the Ex FWD-trim.

To learn more about the Kia EV9 and Kia’s hybrid models, visit Kia at kia.com.

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MEDIA CONTACT: James Bell, jbell@kiausa.com