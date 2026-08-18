Women Gone Wild: Leadership Announces Chapter Correction; Reena Merchant's 'Leading From Within' to Appear in Updated Edition

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Gone Wild: Leadership, the third installment in the acclaimed four-book Women Gone Wild series, officially launched on June 23, 2026, celebrating extraordinary women who are leading with purpose, courage, and impact.

The Women Gone Wild editorial team wishes to notify readers that Chapter 13, attributed to Reena Merchant in the first printing, was not her final chapter. Due to a production error, an earlier draft, not written or approved by Merchant, was inadvertently included. Her chapter, 'Leading From Within,' will appear in the updated edition. In the chapter, Merchant shares her Leadership From Within framework, a values-based approach to leadership drawn from her two decades leading user experience teams at companies including Google, YouTube, and Sony PlayStation.

We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of editorial integrity and ensuring that every author’s story is represented truthfully and accurately. As a result, an updated edition of Women Gone Wild: Leadership will be released shortly.

Readers who have already purchased or received copies of the book should note that those editions contain the earlier draft rather than Reena Merchant's chapter.





To receive the corrected chapter and updates regarding the revised edition, readers are encouraged to visit www.reenamerchant.com/leading-from-within and join Reena Merchant’s mailing list. Once the updated version is available, subscribers will receive instructions on how to access the corrected content at no cost.

At Women Gone Wild, we deeply value the trust of our readers and the voices of every contributing author. We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we ensure Reena’s story is shared with the accuracy and authenticity it deserves.





About Women Gone Wild

Women Gone Wild is an international bestselling book series founded by Rhonda Swan & Jules Schroeder that amplifies the voices of visionary women creating meaningful impact around the world. Each volume highlights authentic stories of resilience, leadership, entrepreneurship, and legacy, inspiring readers to live boldly and lead with purpose.

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