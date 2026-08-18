United States Mint Director Paul Hollis to Participate in the American Numismatic Association’s 2026 World's Fair of Money® Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Mint (Mint) Director Paul Hollis will participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh (1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222). The ribbon-cutting will occur in Lobby B on Tuesday, August 25 at noon EDT. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet with Director Hollis while visiting the Mint booth #830. Additionally, Director Hollis will give a presentation to young numismatists on Saturday, August 29, during the ANA Young Collectors Corner Program in Room 327. The Fair runs from August 25 to 29, 2025, with free admission to the public on Saturday, August 29.

The Mint will release the following three products during the week, with limited quantities available for purchase at Booth # 830:

Morgan Dollar 2026 Enhanced Uncirculated Coin (26XE)

Peace Dollar 2026 Enhanced Uncirculated Coin (26XH)

Best of the Mint 1804 Silver Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set (26BM4)

Attendees can also:

Purchase available products at the booth.

Speak with Mint employees and learn more about the Mint’s products and programs.

Gather information on the Mint’s Kids Site—U.S. Mint Coin Classroom, engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of how the Mint “Connects America through Coins.”

Participate in the “Treasure Trivia” game, where children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer multiple-choice questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics.

View a display of Mint products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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