Questex's LDI Unveils 2026 LDInnovation Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Live Design International (LDI) , the premier event for live entertainment technology and design professionals, today unveils its full 2026 LDInnovation™ Conference program, featuring more than 100 conference sessions. The LDInnovation Conference joins the LDInstitute with an industry-leading lineup of A-list speakers spanning lighting, audio, projection, media servers, staging, automation, immersive technologies, AI, broadcast, film, AR/VR/XR, and live production.

Taking place December 2–8, 2026, with the Expo Hall open December 6–8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, LDI will once again bring together the creative and technical minds shaping the future of live experiences.

From award-winning designers and touring professionals to creative technologists, engineers, programmers, and production leaders, LDI offers attendees unparalleled opportunities to discover emerging technologies, gain practical skills, and connect with the global live event community.

The LDInnovation Conference Pass will feature 100+ sessions that embrace the unexpected:

The Art Of Programming : A full day of sessions on the art and technology of lighting consoles, coordinated by Rane Renshaw, lighting design & programming, Rane.Design

: A full day of sessions on the art and technology of lighting consoles, coordinated by Rane Renshaw, lighting design & programming, Rane.Design When Architectural Lighting Met Entertainment , featuring George Tellos, lighting designer, LightingArt

, featuring George Tellos, lighting designer, LightingArt Running on Empty: Movement, Stress, & Mental Health in the Entertainment Industry with Amy D. Luxe, Multidisciplinary Designer, LoboLux Design

with Amy D. Luxe, Multidisciplinary Designer, LoboLux Design The Team of One: An AI-Native Concept Studio for Creative Directors with Stuart Fingerhut, Senior Creative Director, Hartmann Studios

with Stuart Fingerhut, Senior Creative Director, Hartmann Studios Lights, Camera, Render: Inside the Virtual Production Process: A panel moderated by lead designer Dennis Size, The Lighting Design Group

A panel moderated by lead designer Dennis Size, The Lighting Design Group From Screen to Space: How Cinematic XR is Reshaping Live Experience Design with Marti Romances, Co-Founder/Creative Director, Territory Studio

“Every year, LDI brings together the people and ideas that move our industry forward," said Jessi Cybulski, Show Director, LDI. "The 2026 program reflects where live production is headed—from AI-powered workflows and immersive experiences to next-generation production technologies and hands-on professional education. Whether you're looking to sharpen your technical skills, discover new solutions on the show floor, or learn directly from the industry's leading experts, there's truly something for everyone."

Additional LDI 2026 Highlights:

75+ LDInstitute™ professional training courses , offering intensive, hands-on education led by respected industry experts.

, offering intensive, hands-on education led by respected industry experts. 200+ industry speakers representing the world's leading productions, venues, manufacturers, studios, and creative teams.

representing the world's leading productions, venues, manufacturers, studios, and creative teams. A dynamic Expo Hall showcasing 250+ companies bringing their newest products and technologies across lighting, audio, staging, projection, media servers, broadcast, AV, rigging, and production services.

showcasing 250+ companies bringing their newest products and technologies across lighting, audio, staging, projection, media servers, broadcast, AV, rigging, and production services. Dedicated networking events, immersive experiences, live demonstrations, and interactive activations throughout the week.

Specialized tracks covering AI, media servers, networking, lasers, projection mapping, stage management, rigging, live audio, broadcast, film and television, and much more.



Registration is now open, with early bird pricing on LDI passes available through October 16. Attendees can also choose from LDI's pass options, including VIP Passes, LDInnovation Conference Passes, and Expo-Only Passes.

For complete conference details, course information, and registration, visit www.ldishow.com .

Key Dates:

Pro-Training takes place December 2–8, 2026

LDI Expo Hall open December 6–8, 2026

For more information on exhibiting companies and products, visit www.ldishow.com .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, at kturner@questex.com.

Follow LDI on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , X, YouTube and TikTok.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/ . LDI takes place December 2-8, 2026, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

LDI

csoucy@questex.com