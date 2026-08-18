Kia and its Dealers Expand Community Giving Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Families often arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a tough road ahead. Their child has been diagnosed with cancer, and they’re navigating a complex treatment plan. One thing that families don’t have to worry about is how they’ll pay for this upheaval to their lives. In 2026, Kia donated $2 million to St. Jude to help ensure families don’t receive a bill for medical costs, housing or food during treatment.

Kia announced its fifth annual “Accelerate the Good” dealer match program, which supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The program also donates to other organizations that make a positive impact in their communities.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Donations from a network of nearly 800 dealers support organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Toys for Tots, Operation Homefront, and several other groups dedicated to children’s health, hunger relief, disaster response, and veterans’ well-being. Kia employees also lead volunteer efforts to benefit community pantries, beach cleanups and clothing drives.

“The continued success of our ‘Accelerate the Good’ initiative reflects the shared commitment of Kia and our nationwide retailer network to invest in the communities we serve,” said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. “Together, we are proud to support organizations that deliver lifesaving care, strengthen families, fight hunger and create meaningful opportunities for people across the country.”

Ahead of September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Kia and its dealers have reached an important milestone: more than $7.7 million donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in four years. The donations are part of Kia’s broader community giving initiatives.

To learn more about how Kia is accelerating good in their communities, visit kia.com.

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