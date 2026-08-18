THE WILD HONEY PIE AND SPIN ANNOUNCE MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

New York, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Wild Honey Pie and SPIN have announced a new partnership that names SPIN the official media partner of The Wild Honey Pie’s acclaimed live experiences, bringing together one of independent music’s most beloved community builders with one of music media’s most iconic brands. See SPIN’s coverage of the partnership here .



The partnership will officially kick off on September 17 in Los Angeles with an intimate Pizza Party presented by Verizon featuring Grammy-nominated indie band Lucius accompanied by a string trio, with free RSVPs opening on August 18 at 12 p.m. PT on Partiful. To RSVP, go here .



Led by vocalists and songwriters Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig alongside multi-instrumentalists Peter Lalish and Dan Molad, Lucius reunites with The Wild Honey Pie for the first time in over 10 years. The relationship dates back to the company’s earliest days, when The Wild Honey Pie collaborated with the band on its Honey I’m Home video series, filming intimate performances in Lucius’ Brooklyn home studio.



As The Wild Honey Pie’s official media partner, SPIN will help amplify the company’s signature programming, including Dinner Parties, Pizza Parties, Spooky Mansion, Welcome Campers, On The Mountain, and future original experiences, through exclusive editorial coverage, artist interviews, photography, video, social storytelling, and print. The collaboration will also include select on-site editorial activations, original content, co-branded opportunities, and sponsorship initiatives that bring artists, fans, and brands together through authentic cultural experiences.



The partnership grew out of SPIN’s firsthand experience with The Wild Honey Pie’s artist-first approach to live events. After attending a Pizza Party with STRFKR in Chicago, the SPIN team saw how The Wild Honey Pie’s intimate gatherings create a different kind of connection between artists and fans, one built around community, conversation, and shared experiences rather than simply attending a concert. That experience became the catalyst for a broader collaboration between the two organizations.



The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to champion artist discovery, celebrate music culture, and create meaningful experiences that extend beyond the traditional concert format.



“At The Wild Honey Pie, we’re always asking how we can make people feel special, whether that’s artists, fans, brands, or our partners,” said Eric Weiner, founder and CEO of The Wild Honey Pie. “SPIN is a publication I’ve loved for years, so having them join us as our official media partner is incredibly meaningful. I literally grew up reading SPIN. We’ve always believed there’s a better way to bring together artists and fans through community, creativity, and helping artists connect directly with the people who care about them most.”



“The best music experiences create lasting connections between artists and fans,” said Kunj Shah, Chief Strategy Officer of SPIN. “The Wild Honey Pie has built an incredible community around that idea, and we’re thrilled to become part of it. Together, we’ll create experiences and storytelling that celebrate discovery, conversation, and a shared love of music.”



The September 17 Pizza Party featuring Lucius marks the first collaboration under the new partnership, with additional experiences and programming to be announced throughout the year. The Pizza Party is presented by Verizon with support from Open Water, Shure, and Partiful.

To find more information, visit www.thewildhoneypie.com .

About The Wild Honey Pie

The Wild Honey Pie is a community and creative studio that brings together artists, chefs, brands, and superfans through magical parties, stunning music videos, and creative partnerships. Since launching in 2009, the company has evolved from an influential indie music blog into a multifaceted creative studio known for producing intimate fan experiences, live performance videos, brand campaigns, and cultural collaborations that create meaningful connections between artists and their biggest fans.

About SPIN

Founded in 1985, SPIN has been covering the artists, movements, and moments that shape music and culture for nearly four decades. The brand now has its own record label with Virgin, a TV & film deal with the makers of Yellowstone (101 Studios), merchandise in Urban Outfitters, high-profile events at all the biggest moments in pop culture, magazines sold at your favorite record stores and bookstores, and even a music tech incubator. The newest and biggest artists have proudly been appearing on SPIN covers for over 40 years.