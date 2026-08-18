Gamingtec Announces UAE Gaming-Related Vendor Licence

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamingtec, an international B2B iGaming technology provider, today announced that it has been granted a Gaming-Related Vendor Licence by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), authorising the company to supply its technology solutions to licensed gaming operators in the United Arab Emirates.

Gamingtec's product portfolio includes a modular Turnkey platform that brings together sportsbook and casino technology within a single infrastructure. The platform gives operators access to more than 10,000 regularly updated casino games and a sportsbook covering over 210,000 pre-match and live events each month across more than 125 sports and 3,000 betting markets.

The UAE licence further strengthens Gamingtec's international regulatory footprint. The Gaming-Related Vendor Licence authorises companies to provide gaming technology, software and related services to licensed operators, confirming they meet the GCGRA's standards for compliance, integrity and operational suitability. As the UAE continues to expand its regulated commercial gaming ecosystem across lottery, land-based gaming, internet gaming and sports wagering, the licence enables Gamingtec to support licensed operators with technology built for this evolving market.

“Securing a UAE Gaming-Related Vendor licence is an important milestone for Gamingtec and reinforces our commitment to opening up possibilities in regulated markets. As the UAE continues to evolve its commercial framework, we look forward to helping operators enter the market with a flexible, modular Turnkey platform that is compliant and ready,” said Suren Khachatryan, Chief Commercial Officer at Gamingtec.

The global online iGaming market continues to grow rapidly, driven by the expansion of mobile platforms, digital payments, regulated markets, and increased activity in online casinos and sports betting. According to Track360’s updated estimate, global GGR reached approximately $108 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to around $121 billion in 2026, representing growth of approximately 12% year over year; about 68% of this revenue, or roughly $82.7 billion, is estimated to come from licensed and regulated markets.

As regulated commercial gaming continues to expand globally, Gamingtec remains focused on providing technology solutions that enable operators to launch efficiently, meet evolving compliance requirements and scale their businesses across licensed jurisdictions.

About Gamingtec

Gamingtec is an international B2B iGaming technology provider delivering turnkey and white-label solutions for online casino and sportsbook operators worldwide. Its flagship Turnkey platform enables operators to launch, manage and grow their brands through a single modular platform.

With the group's legal entities operating under multiple regulatory licences across Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, Gamingtec supports both established operators and new market entrants with scalable technology designed for regulated and emerging gaming markets.

To learn more visit https://gamingtec.com/news/gamingtec-secures-UAE-licence-as-igaming-market-expands

Media Contact

Natallia Vavulina

Marketing Director

Gamingtec

Email: natallia.vavulina@gamingtec.com

Phone: +48668267958

Website: www.gamingtec.com

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