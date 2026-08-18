Dr. Christina Rahm Named Gold Stevie® Winner for Woman of the Year in Innovation

Franklin, Tennessee, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Christina Rahm, scientist, inventor, formulator, and founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner for Woman of the Year in Innovation in the 23rd Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are among the world’s premier business awards programs, recognizing outstanding organizations, executives, entrepreneurs, and teams worldwide. The 2026 competition received more than 3,400 nominations from organizations across 82 nations and territories.

Dr. Rahm was recognized for her leadership in bringing scientific research, intellectual property, product formulation, commercialization, and manufacturing together across DRC Ventures, The ROOT Brands, and Strata Biotech Labs. This structure allows ideas to move from early scientific development through formulation, manufacturing, and ultimately into products brought to market.

A significant part of that work is Dr. Rahm’s growing portfolio of patented and patent-pending innovation across wellness, biotechnology, and consumer products. As Chief Scientist and Formulator of The ROOT Brands, she develops science-informed wellness products distributed around the world, while Strata Biotech Labs expands the manufacturing capabilities behind that work. In 2026, Strata achieved NSF certification, marking another significant step in the growth of those operations.

“Receiving the Gold Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Innovation is an incredible honor. Innovation, to me, has always meant taking science beyond ideas and turning it into something that can create real value in people’s lives. I am deeply grateful to the teams across DRC Ventures, The ROOT Brands, and Strata Biotech Labs whose talent, commitment, and hard work make what we do possible. This recognition reflects what we have built together and I am incredibly proud to share it with them” said Dr. Christina Rahm.

Stevie Award nominations were evaluated by more than 200 business professionals worldwide serving as judges on nine specialized committees. Winners were determined based on judges’ average scores during the independent judging process in June and July.

“The 2026 International Business Awards winners represent the very best in business achievement from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, resilience, and results in a highly competitive global field. We congratulate every Stevie Award winner and look forward to celebrating their achievements together in Paris on October 28.”

Winners will be celebrated at the International Business Awards gala at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse on October 28, 2026.

About Dr. Christina Rahm

Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor, formulator, author, and entrepreneur whose work spans wellness, biotechnology, product development, and manufacturing. As founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, Chief Scientist and Formulator of The ROOT Brands, and founder of Strata Biotech Labs, she has built a connected path from scientific research and intellectual property through formulation, manufacturing, and commercialization.

To learn more about Dr. Christina Rahm and her work, visit DrChristinaRahm.com.

About The International Business Awards®

The International Business Awards® are open to organizations worldwide and recognize achievement across a broad range of industries and disciplines.

Founded in 2002, the Stevie Awards are widely recognized as among the world’s premier business awards programs, honoring outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name “Stevie” is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, meaning “crowned.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the 2026 Stevie Award winners are available at IBA.StevieAwards.com.

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