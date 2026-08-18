Malta’s Endless Mediterranean Summer Stretches Into Fall With Delta’s Nonstop JFK Service Through October 23

New York, New York, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who says summer needs to end in August? Malta, a Mediterranean Archipelago, keeps the summer vibes alive throughout the fall, with countless festivals and events that cater to niche interests such as sailing, the arts, classic cars, history buffs, and opera aficionados. This year Delta’s nonstop from JFK to Malta through Oct. 23 makes it easier than ever to catch one of these exciting events.

ENDLESS MALTA

Malta Classic (October 1-4)

In an ode to the craftsmanship of beloved luxury classic automobiles, Malta Classic celebrates the history of innovation and design in a series of events opening with the Malta Classic Hill Climb At Mtaħleb (October 1), followed by Style and Elegance by Mdina Glass (October 2), and the main event, the Mdina Grand Prix fuelled by Enemed (October 3 & 4)

Notte Bianca (October 3)

For one night annually in the capital heart of Malta, travelers can experience Notte Bianca, one of the biggest art and music festivals on the island. Valletta comes alive with dazzling lights and a memorable experience free of charge. From the City Gate to Fort St. Elmo, the streets of Valletta come alive with performances by local and international artists, showcasing innovation and craftsmanship in the open-air stage of the capital city.

Birgufest (October 9-10)

Birgufest honors the stunning architecture of the fortified city of Birgu, which played a significant part in the Great Siege of 1565. Candlelight will illuminate the walkways, paying homage to the structures that helped protect the Maltese during turbulent times.

47th Annual Rolex Middle Sea Race (October 17-24)

The Rolex Middle Sea Race is a prestigious offshore yacht race held annually in the Mediterranean. Organized by the Royal Malta Yacht Club, it features a challenging course that spans approximately 606 nautical miles. The race starts and finishes in Malta, taking competitors on a scenic journey around the islands of Sicily, the Aeolian Islands, and the Italian coast. Renowned for its spectacular scenery and demanding conditions, the Rolex Middle Sea Race attracts a diverse fleet of yachts and sailors from around the world. The course includes a mix of open sea and coastal sailing, testing the skills of even the most experienced sailors. The race is known for its iconic start from under the cliffs of the Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta, providing spectators a dramatic and visually stunning beginning to the event.

Benigno Zerafa 300th Anniversary (November 5-7)

Featuring an open weekend showcasing of a newly restored exhibition space, the 300th anniversary celebrating the work and life of Benigno Zerafa, Malta’s most significant Baroque composer at Mdina Cathedral. Visitors are brought to experience the preservation and shared Maltese cultural heritage while listening to a concert featuring international soloists and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Iljieli fit-Teatru Beatfest - Folk Rock Night (November 9)

For acoustic guitars and melodies, Folk Rock Night at the Green Room at Pjazza Teatru Rjal will give travelers a heartfelt night of musical storytelling that blends folk tunes with classic rock with the local Maltese band, SKALD.

Naples: Voice, Music & Soul (November 15)

For tunes that will capture the attention of many that encounter, the Voice Music and Soul festivals is a one day event at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta filled with a cultural mix of a journey of Maltese and Italian culture with voice, classical dance, and a 12 piece orchestra.

Iljieli fit-Teatru Beatfest - Chamber Dialogues (November 23)

Trio Meraki will perform a mesmerizing chamber night putting piano, clarinet, and cello to play the works of Beethoven, Rota, and Zemlinsky at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta. Tourists will experience a fresh view of these classical composers brought to life for a rich evening.

Woodland Christmas Market (December 4-13)

Winter festivities are abundant in Malta, especially at the Woodland Christmas Market at Oak Tree Circle, Attard where visitors can roam around the national park filled with eco-friendly decorations with a classic and nostalgic Christmas experience for the whole family with live music and traditional Maltese food.

ENDLESS GOZO

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical (November 13-15 & 20-21)

Musical lovers and classic DreamWorks enjoyers alike can easily find their place in Gozo, for a week straight, the iconic Prince of Egypt Musical will be performed for free in Victoria, Gozo at the Don Bosco Sports Ground. A heartfelt and memorable story exploring identity, destiny, faith, and following one's true purpose, tourists have time to stop and listen with the family.

The Golden Age of ABBA and Boney M. (November 21)

A unique orchestral rock experience happening in Teatru Tal-Opra Aurora, Valletta featuring a 55-piece orchestra, two rock bands, an 18-piece backing choir, along with several Maltese singers, tourist will enjoy an unforgettable night with the Gozo Youth Orchestra and 7SPP

showcasing a blend of the two renowned groups of ABBA and Boney M. for an exciting night.

La Stella Band In Concert (November 21)

Join the La Stella Band for a special concert to celebrate John Williams, film music's most influential and celebrated composer in modern times composing for movies such as Jaws, Schindler's List, and Jurassic Park. Travelers will enjoy a night of Williams’ most highly esteemed movements.

In fall, Malta is the place to be, but no matter when you visit, the year-round calendar of events and festivities brings an endless celebration of Maltese heritage, culture and their unique identity.

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About Malta

With 300 days of sunshine, beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, MICHELIN-starred dining, and around 9,000 years of history, Malta is a destination of rare depth and diversity. Set in the heart of the Mediterranean, the sun-drenched islands of Malta, Gozo, and Comino boast one of the world's most remarkable concentrations of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites of any nation-state. From luxury hotels and restored palazzos to a thriving arts and cultural scene, Malta seamlessly blends ancient history with contemporary Mediterranean living.

For more information VisitMalta.com.

About Gozo

Bathed in radiant light and surrounded by a deep blue sea, Gozo’s colors and flavors come alive along its dramatic coastline. Steeped in myth and believed to be Homer’s legendary Calypso’s Isle, Gozo retains a peaceful, almost mystical character. Baroque churches and centuries-old stone farmhouses punctuate its rural landscape, while rugged terrain and spectacular shores offer some of the world’s top diving sites. Gozo can only be accessed by ferry only, either a car ferry from Cirkewwa on the mainland to Mgarr on Gozo, or a hi-speed passenger ferry direct from Valletta to Mgarr. The island is also home to Ġgantija, one of the world’s best-preserved prehistoric temples - a UNESCO World Heritage Site older than the pyramids of Giza. Malta’s more rural sister island, Gozo invites a slower pace of travel, grounded in sustainability, farm-to-table traditions, authenticity, and millennia of history and culture.

For more information VisitGozo.com.

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