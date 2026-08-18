Amlan International to Sponsor Technical Symposium at 2026 Arkansas Nutrition Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, will serve as the Technical Symposium Sponsor at the 2026 Arkansas Nutrition Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Amlan-sponsored symposium will take place Tuesday, August 25, from 1:00–5:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel in Little Rock, bringing together leading experts to share insights on emerging research, industry challenges and trends shaping animal protein production.

The Arkansas Nutrition Conference is an annual educational event that brings together national and international technical experts, researchers and industry leaders to discuss current topics, research and emerging trends in poultry and animal nutrition. Through its sponsorship of this year’s Technical Symposium, Amlan will provide attendees with perspectives spanning animal health and intestinal integrity, gut-brain science, global grain and animal protein markets, and mycotoxin surveillance.

“We are proud to sponsor the Technical Symposium and bring together experts representing a diverse range of disciplines that influence animal health and production,” said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales for North America at Amlan International. “The challenges facing animal protein producers are increasingly complex, and this symposium provides an opportunity to explore the science, market dynamics and emerging trends that can help our industry continue to move forward.”

Dan Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri Corporation of America., will open the symposium with welcome remarks. The technical program will then feature:

Dr. Diego V. Bohorquez, Associate Professor of Medicine, Duke Institute for Brain Sciences — Deciphering Visceral Instincts. Dr. Bohorquez is internationally recognized for his research into the gut-brain axis and the communication between the digestive system and the brain.

— Deciphering Visceral Instincts. Dr. Bohorquez is internationally recognized for his research into the gut-brain axis and the communication between the digestive system and the brain. Dr. Aldo Rossi, Director of Veterinary Services, Amlan International — Holistic Management Strategies to Support Intestinal Integrity. Dr. Rossi will draw on more than three decades of experience across genetics, veterinary medicine and gut health innovation to explore strategies for supporting intestinal integrity in animal production.

— Holistic Management Strategies to Support Intestinal Integrity. Dr. Rossi will draw on more than three decades of experience across genetics, veterinary medicine and gut health innovation to explore strategies for supporting intestinal integrity in animal production. Pedro Dejneka, Partner, MD Commodities — Navigating the Geopolitics of Grain and Animal Protein. Dejneka will provide a global market perspective on the forces influencing grain, oilseed and cotton markets.

— Navigating the Geopolitics of Grain and Animal Protein. Dejneka will provide a global market perspective on the forces influencing grain, oilseed and cotton markets. Dave Taysom, President, Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. — Mycotoxin Surveillance: Multi-Year Trends, Co-Contamination, and Advances in Detection. Taysom will discuss mycotoxin trends and advances in testing and detection to help producers and nutritionists make informed decisions for animal health and performance.





Together, the speakers bring expertise spanning neuroscience, veterinary medicine, global commodities and agricultural testing, providing attendees with a broad view of the factors influencing today’s animal protein industry.

Following the conclusion of the technical program at 5:00 p.m., Amlan will host a cocktail reception for symposium attendees, providing an opportunity to continue conversations with speakers, industry colleagues, and the Amlan team. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with Amlan representatives and learn more about the company’s mineral-based feed additive solutions for the U.S. market, including Sorbiam® and Ambio®, and how they can help address key challenges in animal health and production.

For additional information about the Technical Symposium presentations and to register for the Arkansas Nutrition Conference, visit the event registration page.

About Amlan International

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as “Amlan International,” is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Contact:

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B

Reagan.culbertson@amlan.com

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