Two physicians at The Wall Center named to America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 — a first for any Shreveport practice

SHREVEPORT, La., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery announced today that two of its surgeons have been named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 list, ranked in partnership with Statista. Board-certified plastic surgeons Simeon Wall Jr., MD, FACS, and Holly Casey Wall, MD, FACS, each earned the distinction independently — making The Wall Center the first plastic surgery practice in Shreveport to place two physicians on the list in the same year.

The Newsweek ranking draws on peer recommendations, patient satisfaction data, and professional credentials to identify the top plastic surgeons practicing in the United States. Both physicians are Stanford-trained and certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Simeon Wall Jr. is recognized for a practice centered on advanced body contouring and breast surgery, including his modified dual plane breast augmentation technique, footprint-elevating breast lift with augmentation, abdominoplasty, Expansion Vibration Lipofilling (EVL), and SAFELipo® — a precision liposuction method emphasizing separation, aspiration, and fat equalization. Dr. Holly Casey Wall's practice focuses on breast augmentation, the footprint-elevating breast lift with augmentation, and abdominoplasty.

The Wall Center's dual national recognition comes amid Shreveport's growing prominence as a regional healthcare destination. The city has drawn attention this year for large-scale institutional achievements, including a report that the partnership between LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health generates $3.7 billion in annual economic impact. Together, these milestones reflect the breadth of Shreveport's healthcare community, spanning academic medicine, hospital systems, and private specialty practice.

"We're honored to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista again this year. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing exceptional patient care and helping every patient achieve their individual aesthetic goals." - Simeon Wall Jr., MD, FACS







About The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery

The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery is a Shreveport, Louisiana-based plastic surgery practice serving patients across the ArkLaTex region. The practice is led by Simeon Wall Jr., MD, FACS, and Holly Casey Wall, MD, FACS, both board-certified plastic surgeons and members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The practice specializes in breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, eyelid surgery, facelift surgery, and a full range of facial and body contouring procedures. For more information, visit https://www.wallcenter.com/.

Contact: The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery

Phone: (318) 795-0801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5df78521-2df1-4236-81f6-1ddf7c1006b3