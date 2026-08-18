Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington Named Spokane WA's Highest-Rated Window Replacement Company, Surpassing 900 Google Reviews at a 4.8-Star Average

Spokane, WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington has surpassed 900 Google reviews with a 4.8-star average, a milestone that establishes the company as the highest-rated window replacement company in Spokane WA. The recognition reflects three decades of service in the Spokane area, during which the company has built its reputation on transparent pricing, energy-efficient products engineered for Pacific Northwest weather, and a start-to-finish installation process backed by direct, ongoing communication with homeowners.

Professional window installation in progress by the Renewal by Andersen team in Eastern Washington

The review volume, drawn from verified customers across Spokane and Spokane Valley, points to a consistent pattern: homeowners citing clear cost estimates, dependable scheduling, and windows that hold up against the region's temperature swings and moisture. For a category where pricing surprises and vague scopes of work are common homeowner complaints, that consistency is notable.

"Every one of these reviews represents a homeowner who trusted us with their home, and that trust is something we work to earn on every single project," said Kat Marriott, CEO/President of Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington. "We've built this company on being upfront about cost, honest about timelines, and available when homeowners have questions. Crossing 900 reviews at a 4.8-star average tells us that approach is working."

Window Replacement Spokane WA: What's Behind the Rating

Customers consistently point to a handful of factors when explaining their experience with the company:

Transparent, honest pricing: clear estimates communicated up front, without hidden costs added after the sales consultation.

Northwest-specific weather resistance: replacement windows built to perform through Spokane's cold winters, hot summers, and seasonal humidity swings.

Energy efficiency: window and patio door systems designed to reduce drafts and lower energy bills year-round.

Defined scope of work: a documented, start-to-finish process from in-home consultation through custom manufacturing and installation, so homeowners know what to expect at each stage.

Responsive communication: a dedicated team available throughout the project rather than a single point of contact who disappears after the sale.

These factors align with the company's stated values: integrity, honesty, and quality, paired with a local, long-established presence in the communities it serves rather than a fly-by-night installer model.

Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington's current review standing can be viewed directly on its Google Business Profile.

The company's window and patio door replacement services are available to homeowners throughout Spokane and the surrounding area, with in-home consultations scheduled directly through its local office.

About Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington

Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington is a full-service window and door replacement company serving Spokane and the surrounding area. The company offers custom-manufactured, energy-efficient windows and patio doors with installation included, backed by a start-to-finish process from initial consultation through final walkthrough. Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington is located at 10914 E Montgomery Dr, Spokane Valley, WA 99206, and can be reached at (509) 410-4288.

A custom black-framed awning window installed above a bright kitchen sink by Renewal by Andersen.

Press Inquiries

Renewal by Andersen of Eastern Washington

info [at] renewalbyandersen.com

(509) 410-4288

https://chooserenewal.com/locations/eastern-washington/

10914 E Montgomery Dr, Spokane Valley, WA 99206