ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces It Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:CNET), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced that it received a formal notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), dated August 17, 2026, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the “Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

On March 26, 2026, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq dated March 26, 2026, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement, because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was below $1 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq has now determined that, for the last 10 consecutive business days, from August 3, 2026 to August 14, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 per share, and accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the prior minimum bid price deficiency matter is now closed.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Hong Kong, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, the Company delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for clients. More information about the Company can be found at: https://investor.chinanet-online.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication and on the current expectations of The Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward- looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of the Company described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Maggie Wan

Email: wanmeng@chinanet-online.com

Phone: +86 135 22831530