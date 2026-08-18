Flyte Partners with FullPAC to Bring Regional Aviation to the $11.4 Billion U.S. Political Campaign Market

Strategic Partnership Positions Flyte as the Premier Regional Aviation Solution for Statewide Campaigns While Expanding Access to More Than 5,000 Candidates, SuperPACs and Political Organizations

FullPAC (NASDAQ Reserved Ticker: GOTV) to Introduce Flyte’s Cirrus Vision Jet Network to Qualified Congressional, Senate, Gubernatorial and Attorney General Campaigns Across the Eastern United States

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), doing business as Flyte, a technology-enabled regional aviation company redefining short-haul private air travel, today announced a strategic partnership with FullPAC (NASDAQ reserved ticker: GOTV), an AI-powered political technology platform trusted by more than 5,000 political campaigns, SuperPACs and party organizations nationwide since 2012.

The partnership establishes Flyte as FullPAC’s recommended regional aviation partner, providing qualified statewide campaigns with an efficient transportation solution designed to maximize candidate productivity throughout the election cycle. By connecting qualified statewide campaigns in FullPAC's national political network with Flyte's expanding fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets, the companies are creating a differentiated offering focused on one of the largest untapped opportunities in regional aviation: political campaign travel .

The U.S. political campaign market is expected to exceed $11.4 billion during the 2026 election cycle, with statewide candidates traveling thousands of miles between rallies, fundraising events, media interviews, party functions and voter outreach efforts. Traditional ground transportation and commercial airline schedules often limit the number of appearances a candidate can make in a single day.

Flyte’s regional aviation platform addresses that challenge by replacing hours of highway travel with direct flights into regional airports located closer to campaign events. The result is more time with voters, more campaign stops, more fundraising opportunities and greater operational efficiency. Unlike traditional corporate aircraft, the Cirrus Vision Jet was purpose-built for regional travel. Its operating economics allow campaigns to leverage private aviation without the size, operating costs or public perception often associated with large business jets. The aircraft is ideally suited for a candidate traveling with a campaign manager, communications director and a small support team.

“Every campaign is racing against the clock,” said Travis Trawick, Chief Executive Officer of FullPAC. “Our mission is to provide candidates with the tools they need to communicate more effectively, operate more efficiently and ultimately reach more voters. Flyte gives our clients a transportation solution that can dramatically increase the number of communities, media markets and campaign events they can reach in a single day. We believe this partnership can create a meaningful competitive advantage for statewide campaigns.”

David Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VTAK, added, “This partnership opens an entirely new customer vertical for Flyte while leveraging the strengths of our regional aviation platform. Through FullPAC’s network of more than 5,000 campaigns, Super PACs and political organizations, we have the opportunity to introduce Flyte to hundreds of qualified statewide campaigns where time savings translate directly into greater voter engagement, fundraising opportunities and campaign productivity. We believe political campaigns represent a natural fit for regional aviation and an attractive long-term growth opportunity for our business.”

The companies expect to initially focus on high-value statewide campaigns across Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, where long travel distances, multiple media markets and extensive regional airport infrastructure create compelling opportunities for regional aviation.

Key advantages of the partnership include:

Introductions to qualified statewide campaigns across FullPAC's national political network.

Exposure to a large, time-sensitive travel market — the 2026 U.S. election cycle is projected to exceed $11.4 billion in campaign spending, with statewide candidates among the most travel-intensive.

Significant time savings by replacing multi-hour drives with direct regional flights.

Access to thousands of regional airports located closer to campaign events than commercial airline hubs.

Lower operating costs than traditional midsize and large-cabin business jets.

Increased campaign productivity through additional voter events, fundraising opportunities and media appearances.

Expanded utilization opportunities for Flyte’s growing Vision Jet fleet.





Flyte continues to expand its regional aviation network across the Eastern United States, providing premium, technology-enabled transportation through one of the world’s most advanced single-engine business aircraft. Featuring the CAPS whole-aircraft parachute system and Safe Return Emergency Autoland, the Cirrus Vision Jet combines industry-leading safety with operating efficiency, allowing Flyte to deliver a differentiated regional aviation experience across business, leisure and now political transportation markets.

About Flyte

Flyte is redefining regional private aviation through innovative technology, transparent pricing, and exceptional customer service. Operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets, Flyte connects travelers throughout the Eastern United States with efficient regional private flights designed to save time while delivering a premium travel experience. Flyte is a wholly owned operating business of Catheter Precision, Inc. NYSE American: VTAK. Learn more at flyflyte.com



About FullPAC

FullPAC, Inc.’s voter communication platform is utilized by leading political campaigns, advocacy organizations, nonprofits, government entities, and corporate issuers across America. Backed by leading institutional investors with a fourteen-year operating history, the Company’s AI-powered platform is built for compliance and offers a suite of tools including P2P text messaging, voice broadcasting, voter data, polling, creative services, and government communications.

Nonpartisan and data-driven, GOTV empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters, engage constituents at scale, and win elections. The Company aims to be the first exchange-listed pure-play on the growth of U.S. election spending and is developing a widely distributed shareholder base through its qualified Regulation A offering.

Nasdaq has reserved FullPAC the ticker “GOTV” (“Get Out The Vote”) — an industry-defining phrase with more than a century of equity in American politics, and the foundational brand of the political technology sector. Learn more at GOTV.com.

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated benefits of the partnership, future demand, growth opportunities, expansion into new industry verticals, and expected operational performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties detailed in Catheter Precision’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@catheterprecision.com