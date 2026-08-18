Silo Pharma Receives Notice of Allowance for Canadian Patent Application for Novel PTSD Treatment

Follows recent European patent grant and coverage in multiple international markets as Silo continues to strengthen licensed IP portfolio for lead therapeutic program

SARASOTA, FLA., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company”), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems with a wholly owned managed AI agent platform subsidiary, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering its lead asset, SPC-15, an intranasal 5-HT4 receptor agonist targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other stress-induced psychiatric disorders. The Company has an exclusive license for the Canadian patent application as part of its broader license agreement with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 globally.

The allowed patent application, titled “Prophylactic Efficacy of Serotonin 4 Receptor Agonists Against Stress,” covers methods of preventing or delaying stress-induced fear and depressive-like behavior and methods for inducing and/or enhancing stress resilience by administering selected serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonists prior to a stressor. Corresponding intellectual property has been granted or is advancing in multiple international markets, including a recently granted European patent covering the same core invention.

“The Canadian patent allowance adds to our momentum in securing broad international protection for SPC-15,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “With corresponding claims receiving protection across multiple markets, we continue to strengthen the global IP position of SPC-15 and our broader therapeutic portfolio.”

Silo intends to utilize the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for SPC-15, which could shorten clinical timelines and reduce development costs

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

QwikAgents, Silo Pharma's wholly owned artificial intelligence subsidiary, is a managed AI agent platform that delivers dedicated autonomous agents for research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation each running in a persistent environment with proprietary smart-routing across multiple AI models. The subsidiary reflects Silo's strategy to expand into high-growth technology markets while continuing to advance its core biopharmaceutical pipeline. qwikagents.com

Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

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